Strictly tonight (Saturday, October 5) saw the celebs and their pro partners take on movie week.

The celebs were dressed as iconic movie characters, dancing to iconic movie tunes – but it didn’t take long for fans to decide who they want to leave this week.

Toyah and Neil danced tonight (Credit: BBC)

Toyah Willcox on Strictly tonight

Tonight’s episode of Strictly saw Toyah Willcox and her pro dance partner, Neil Jones, dance to a song from The Little Mermaid movie.

This week, they danced a samba to the tune of Poor Unfortunate Souls, sung by the evil villain Ursula in the movie.

Speaking before the dance, Toyah said that after last week’s dance-off, she realised that the “fire within me is really alive”.

Speaking to Neil in rehearsals, she said: “I really, really want to get this right.”

“I love the samba,” she also said. “I am giving it everything that I have to give. We’ve got to deliver a really fantastic dance this week.”

Toyah’s performance didn’t go to plan (Credit: BBC)

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones hit with low score on Strictly tonight

However, when it came down to it, the judges weren’t overly impressed with the performance.

After their dance finished, there was plenty of criticism from the judges. Head judge Shirley Ballas pointed out that Toyah had made a few mistakes. Craig Revel Horwood was a bit harsher.

“I felt it was all a bit stuck in the mud,” he said, drawing loud boos from Toyah’s husband, who was in the audience! However, he did admit that she had brought a “magnificent” character to the routine.

Craig gave Toyah a score of three. Motsi Mabuse, Shirley, and Anton Du Beke gave scores of four, meaning Toyah and Neil received a score of 15 overall this week.

They have yet to hit a score of 20 in this series.

A low score for Toyah and Neil (Credit: BBC)

‘Taxi for Toyah!’

It’s safe to say that viewers weren’t impressed with Toyah’s routine either. Many were adamant that this should be her final week in the competition.

“Toyah has to go this week rubbish,” one fan fumed on Twitter.

“God, Toyah is rubbish. Please go this week,” another said. “That was pretty awful sorry Toyah,” a third wrote.

“Bye Toyah. Not good,” a fourth said. “Toyah it’s time to go! I love her but she can’t dance,” a fifth tweeted.

“Taxi for Toyah!” another wrote.

However, some fans did have some good words to say about Toyah.

“Love Toyah,” one fan said. “Toyah is just having a tiiiiime every week and I love that for her,” another gushed.

The Strictly results show airs tomorrow night (Sunday, October 6) at 7.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

