Nick Knowles has pulled out of this weekend’s Strictly Come Dancing due to a knee injury.

Poor Nick, 62, seems to be in the wars after recently injuring his shoulder too, which sparked fears over his time on the show. However, after treatment, Nick was able to dance on last Saturday’s show.

But now, just hours ahead of this Saturday’s live show (October 5), DIY SOS star Nick has had to pull out after injuring himself again.

Nick has pulled out of Strictly this weekend due to injury (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Nick Knowles on Strictly

According to The Sun, Nick is on crutches after falling when he did a jump during a dress rehearsal.

A source has said: “Nick won’t be able to take part in Strictly tomorrow night after hurting his knee. He was in a dress rehearsal with his partner Luba Mushtuk when he did a jump and landed awkwardly.

“Nick has hurt his knee and is having to use crutches to get around now. It is such a devastating blow for him and he is being supported by the Strictly team.

“They are sending him for scans and are doing everything they can to make sure he is okay. Nick had to fight to make sure he could take part in the first live show after hurting his arm and shoulder and he did so well.”

Nick recently injured his shoulder (Credit: BBC)

The insider said this new injury has been a “real blow” and Nick feels “incredibly upset about it”.

They added that Luba Mushtuk and Nick hope it is “just something minor and that he can recover in time for next week”.

Meanwhile, a Strictly Come Dancing spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, Nick Knowles sustained an injury during rehearsals and as a result, will not dance this weekend.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

“As per the rules of the competition, Nick and Luba will receive a bye through to next week when he is hopefully able to dance again. Everyone at Strictly Come Dancing wishes Nick a speedy recovery.”

Read more: Nick Knowles addresses the ‘elephant in the room’ after his It Takes Two interview

Do you like watching Nick dance on Strictly? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.