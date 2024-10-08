Strictly fans have been left confused by a comment Toyah Willcox made about Chris McCausland on It Takes Two.

Toyah, 66, and her professional partner Neil Jones were the second couple to leave this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

They faced the dance-off against Paul Merson and Karen Hauer, who the judges unanimously voted to save.

On Monday night, It Takes Two host Fleur East asked singer Toyah if she had any tips for her fellow contestants, to which she burst into laughter.

Strictly 2024

“If you don’t wanna do a dance-off, get rid of Chris,” she exclaimed as Fleur and Neil fell silent.

As Toyah fell into Neil’s lap with laughter, he too awkwardly began to laugh.

Fleur seemed lost for words as Toyah continued: “You’re all gonna have to face a dance-off!”

Neil then jumped in, claiming she made the comment as she is supporting Chris to win the series.

“I think she’s chosen her winner already, she’s chosen our winner,” he said.

But the comments left fans of the show unimpressed, especially as Chris – who is blind – has spoken about feeling “left out” in the group of contestants.

Chris feels ‘left out’ in Strictly group

In a social media post with professional partner Dianne Buswell last month, he said: “You all feel part of in a group.

“I’ve never been part of something so big and massive that we’re all in the same [bleep] together, the same boat together, but I’ve also never felt so left out at the same time.”

He continued: “I don’t know what anyone else is doing. It’s a visual show, isn’t it?

“I don’t even know what I’m doing. Like, I haven’t watched it back to say, ‘That looked good, didn’t it?'”

Viewers took to X to give their views of Toyah’s comment, with one writing: “No Toyah, if you want to get rid of Chris you need to be a good dancer. And that’s why he’s still in the competition and thriving.”

A second added: “Very disturbing and Fleur was shocked and Neil quickly jumped in to save the day.

“She was nasty and clearly jealous of his popularity and abilities.”

Meanwhile, a third penned: “Malicious, vicious jealous dig.”

However, one defended Toyah, saying: “I think she’s tipping Chris to win in an awkward way.”

Another agreed: “I don’t think she meant it in a nasty way, more like he’s the one most likely to win.”

