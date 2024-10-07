Strictly star Chris McCausland flooded with support as he pleads with viewers to keep him in

Strictly Come Dancing fans have sent their support to Chris McCausland after he has asked viewers to help keep him in the competition.

Chris, 47, is Strictly‘s first-ever blind contestant and is partnered with Dianne Buswell.

The pair scored a total of 30 for their jive in Movie Week, dancing to the theme from Wayne’s World.

And in Sunday night’s results show (October 6), they were declared safe before Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones and Paul Merson and Karen Hauer faced the dreaded dance-off.

The judges unanimously decided to save Paul and Karen, with Toyah and Neil being sent home.

Chris is hoping to keep up their high-scoring streak, and has pleaded with viewers to keep him and Dianne on the dance floor.

He told host Claudia Winkleman: “I came here with nothing, I didn’t know if I could do it. But she managed to get a tune out of this beaten up old car. And I think we have a new target. I would love to be here, we would love to be here, when her parents come over from Australia.

“So they can see her dancing. So that’s our target now.”

Chris and Dianne’s Wayne’s World dance saw them sail through to week 4 (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Chris McCausland’s Strictly plea

Following the results show, Dianne also took to Instagram to share a message with her one million followers.

She wrote: “Mind blown yet again by this incredible man @chrismccauslandcomedy thank you for trusting me with every step we take! Even though sometimes what I’m asking you to do must sound so bonkers half/all of the time.

“Thank you all so much for your votes and your kind words we see them and they really do help us push along. Week 4 lets have ya.

“Lastly @mr_njonesofficial @toyahofficial we send so much love and will miss you guys on the dance floor!”

Chris commented on the post: “Dianne’s choreography and ability to teach me has been phenomenal. She is really really excited about this next song though, so I can’t wait to see what she has in store, we start tomorrow!”

He continued: “And the same goes from me, thank you so much everybody!

“Believe me, I am surprising myself here as much as anybody else. Your support and votes means so much to us, as I’m really loving doing this with Super Dianne and would like it to continue. Lots of love and thanks to you all!”

Viewers send support to Chris and Dianne

Fans were quick to throw their support behind the pair, with one commenting: “Really enjoying watching you both!”

A second added: “You’re an amazing dancer Chris! It’s been a joy to watch you each week.”

While a third said: “I think both you snd Dianne are phenomenal. Diane is an amazing teacher & her choreography is outstanding.

“I can’t wait to see you both next week. You two are my winners.”

Dianne hopes to still be in the show when her parents visit the UK in November (Credit: BBC)

Dianne previously expressed her desire to still be in the show in November because her parents are coming to watch them.

During the launch show, Chris joked: “She is absolutely over the moon having me because she really wants November off.”

Dianne responded: “No, actually, my mum and dad are coming over here in November to watch me dance so we’d better be here!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday (October 12) at 6:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

