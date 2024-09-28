Strictly Come Dancing fans left ‘crying’ as Chris McCausland blows viewers away with ‘overwhelming’ performance: ‘Give Chris and Dianne the glitter ball now’

Strictly Come Dancing contestant and comedian Chris McCausland has left viewers emotional as he wowed the judges during tonight’s performance (September 28).

The star made jaw drops during his Foxtrot to Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy by The Tams, leaving many fans of the show flocking to social media to share their reaction…

Chris McCausland impressed viewers (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly fans praise Chris McCausland

Viewers couldn’t contain themselves as Chris showed off immaculate footwork and a romantic use of a bench and an umbrella in his choreography with Dianne Buswell, where the pair swapped seats and even stood up and danced on the bench!

Evidently, Strictly fans were amazed by Chris’ performance, with plenty expressing just how moving watching him dance is!

One penned: “Chris is such an inspiration and Dianne is an incredible teacher! Honestly, it keeps making me feel emotional when they dance!”

A second wrote: “Chris is amazing how he does it. I love him.”

Hope he’ll dance his way through till the finale.

Another agreed: “I was holding my breath when Chris McCausland jumped on that bench – it’s extraordinary what he’s doing. Hope he’ll dance his way through till the finale.”

“I’m not usually a Strictly watcher but have been intrigued to see Chris this year and wow, he’s fantastic. The trust he has in Dianne and her ability to adjust her teaching with him blows my mind. They’re my winners whatever happens,” exclaimed another.

“I am speechless! Chris, that was one of the most phenomenal things I’ve ever seen,” a fifth remarked.

Viewers couldn’t believe just how amazing Chris’ moves were (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Chris McCausland wows the judges

Not only did Chris impress viewers, he appeared to please the judges as well!

Chris won a 6 from Craig, 7 from Motsi, 8 from Shirley and 8 from Anton. Totalling a whopping 29! A vast improvement to last week’s 23! Wow! Even the studio reflected just how brilliant Chris’ moves were – with the audience taking to their feet to applaud his happy go lucky performance!

“Everyone in this room is on their feet right now. Oh my goodness! I think you’re a popular man,” exclaimed Tess, two which Chris quipped: “It’s a lot, innit.”

Craig also praised Chris’ musicality dubbing it as “beyond”. What a compliment!

Consequently, Dianne also raked in praise with Shirley even commenting that her teaching skills are “off the scale.” I’m sure viewers definitely agree!

But will voters keep Chris in? We’ll find out tomorrow night…

Strictly Come Dancing’s results show airs Sunday at 7.15pm on BBC One.

Read more: Tess Daly on ‘battle’ with Vernon Kay: ‘I know what works best for me’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.