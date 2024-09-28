Tess Daly on ‘battle’ with Vernon Kay: ‘I know what works best for me’

Tess Daly previously spoke out about a “battle” she has with her famous husband Vernon Kay.

Strictly host Tess – who is back on screens tonight (September 28) for the BBC show – and Vernon have been together for more than two decades. Together, they share daughters Phoebe and Amber.

However, like most couples, the pair often come to blows, with a particular activity seeming to cause a bit of tension.

Strictly host Tess Daly on avoiding the gym with Vernon Kay

In March 2023, Tess appeared on the Power Hour podcast with Adrienne Herbert. The star went on to share how working out with Vernon in their home gym can be a bit much for her.

“If we went to the gym together, which is basically a shed at the bottom of our garden with a few mats on the floor and a few weights, I’d get in there, and he is very knowledgeable, bless him, and he tries, but he’s like: ‘Yeah, do this, this is better for you and makes the muscle extension work better,'” Tess shared.

Tess Daly ‘would rather do it on her own’

She went on: “And I’m a bit like: ‘Okay, I know what I’m doing, I’m just going to go over here with my little dumbbells. I’m going to do this, and I know what works for me.’ So it gets a bit like the battle of who knows the most.”

Tess added: “So yeah, he means really well but I would rather just do it on my own. Then I can just focus.”

Vernon Kay’s ‘secret’ to marriage to Tess

In 2022, Vernon opened up about his life with Tess. And he revealed that there’s a very simple reason that they have managed to remain happily together for such a long period of time: communication.

“There’s no secret. No kind of golden highway. The key is – and I know this sounds really lame – keep talking,” he said. Vernon added: “Communication is the key to everything.”

The star, who has presented This Morning, also went on to joke that Tess is the one that wears the trousers in the relationship. He said: “Tess is the boss. I say jokingly. We all know our role in the family. It just works perfectly.”

