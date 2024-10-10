Gorka Marquez admits ‘worry’ over returning home to Gemma Atkinson and children after Strictly

Gorka Marquez has admitted he’s ‘worried’ about returning home to his family after Strictly.

Why, you ask? Because he’s worried his fiancée Gemma Atkinson will end up with a bunch of animals in the home!

Gemma, 39, is a known animal lover and it seems she’s been trying to convince Gorka – who is currently starring on Strictly – to get some more pets…

Dancer Gorka joked he’s ‘worrying’ about coming home to a lot of animals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson

At the weekend, former Emmerdale actress Gemma shared a video of a woman showing her followers her “cow’s bath routine”.

Gemma joked on the post: “Instantly googled ‘pet cows’.”

I’m already worrying, after these few months when I go back home I’m going to have a zoo in the house.

But dancer Gorka, 34, didn’t seem impressed by the request. Sharing a photo of her FaceTime call with Gorka, Gemma wrote: “‘It’s just getting ridiculous now, Gemah.’ Won’t let me have a cow.”

On his Instagram Story on Wednesday, Gorka was asked why he wouldn’t let Gemma have a pet cow.

Gorka is dancing with Punam on this year’s Strictly (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

He said: “Why? Why would you want to live with a cow? If I let her have a cow, I will have a zoo.

“I’m already worrying, after these few months when I go back home I’m going to have a zoo in the house. Yesterday was a cat, now we have two squirrel and she wants a cow.”

The star continued: “I don’t know what it’s going to be next, honestly. I’m going to go home and have a tiger one day… Maybe not.

“I know Mia wants a horse, also. So, there’s no space!”

Gemma jokingly called Gorka’s comments about a pet cow “snide” (Credit: ITV)

Gemma jokingly responded on her Instagram Stories, writing: “Proper snide.”

Love these two!

Gorka and Punam latest

Gorka is dancing with Dr Punam Krishan on Strictly this year. This coming weekend, they will perform a Jive to 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) by Lizzo.

Ahead of Strictly’s launch in September, Gorka opened up about being away from his family. He is staying in Glasgow to train with Punam.

Gemma is in Manchester with their two children – Mia and Thiago.

Gorka Marquez admitted feeling sadness ahead of Strictly this year as he spends time away from his family (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Alongside a photo of himself looking teary, Gorka told his followers: “I feel like today should be one of those days where everyone might think is all happiness, joy, excitement, for all what is about to start with Strictly…

If you want to get all the latest Strictly news, head to our dedicated Facebook fan page HERE.

“And YES it is. But at the same time I get a feeling of sadness, guilt, for going away for what ever long it is. A feeling of letting them down for not being there, a sense of failure to them.”

Gemma commented: “We love you and cannot wait to see you do your thing!”

Strictly continues this Saturday (October 12) from 6.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing celebrates 20th anniversary with format change as Icons Week announced

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.