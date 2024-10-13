Strictly star Nick Knowles returned to the dancefloor last night (October 12) after a week off with an injury.

The DIY SOS star and his pro partner Luba Mushtuk performed their Movie Week Charleston, scoring a disappointing 21 points with the judges.

Some Strictly viewers also expressed concern for Nick during the live show, saying that he “needs to go home before he does any more damage”.

However, the morning after the night before, Nick and Luba are hitting the headlines for an altogether different reason.

Nick Knowles returned to the Strictly dancefloor last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Claims of training room struggles for Nick and Luba

According to a source in The Sun, Luba expressed concerns that Nick’s fiancée Katie Dadzie had been spending too much time at rehearsals with the pair. As a result, it was claimed that Luba was finding it difficult to teach the DIY SOS host.

The source alleged: “Luba found the constant interruptions exasperating because she felt it was disturbing their training and routine. It was starting to affect how Luba could teach, given that she felt Katie’s eyes on her when they were in close holds.

“Luba is a complete professional but no one can deny that it is awkward having your partner’s girlfriend in the room. Katie seems to be very clingy to Nick.”

Luba has hit back at claims she was annoyed at Katie attending Nick’s rehearsal sessions (Credit: Splash News)

Luba and the Beeb hit back at ‘completely false’ claims

However, Luba’s reps have furiously denied the claims, hitting back with a statement.

“This story is completely false. There was never any complaint made,” they told ED! today (October 13).

The BBC also stepped in to shut down concerns with its own statement.

“Any claim that there has been a complaint is categorically untrue. There have been no such complaints made to anyone, so these assertions are completely false,” it said.

