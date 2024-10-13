Last night’s Strictly Come Dancing saw host Tess Daly come under fire as she innocently asked Craig Revel Horwood to repeat his comments towards Dr Punam Krishan.

Dr Punam and her pro partner Gorka Marquez danced the jive to Lizzo’s 2 Be Loved last night (October 12).

However, the judges – in particular Craig – didn’t love it. He handed out a scathing criticism. But, due to the noise in the studio, host Tess told the judge that she didn’t hear his final remark, and asked him to repeat it.

Dr Punam was told it ‘wasn’t her night’ by Craig Revel Horwood (Credit: BBC)

‘Not your night, I’m afraid’

After the couple had danced the jive, Tess asked the judges for their verdict.

Craig told Dr Punam and Gorka: “I thought it was really sloppy, messy, full of mistakes.”

“Listen, I liked it,” said Anton Du Beke. “Not your night, I’m afraid,” Craig added as the audience let out a disappointed sigh.

Tess Daly didn’t hear what Strictly judge Craig said and asked him to repeat the unfortunate comment (Credit: BBC)

Strictly host Tess Daly ‘wishes she hadn’t heard’ Craig’s comment

Presenter Tess then revealed she hadn’t heard the judge’s final comment. Tess said: “Sorry Craig, I missed what you said at the end.”

“Er, not your night I’m afraid darling,” he repeated. “Rather wish I hadn’t heard it,” Tess replied. “But we all loved it, didn’t we, ladies and gentlemen. We loved it.”

Viewers react

Fans watching at home slammed the moment, as some branded it “cruel”. Others questioned why Tess asked for Craig’s comment to be repeated.

“Tess making Craig say Punam did bad TWICE, oh that’s just CRUEL,” one wrote. “Why did Tess not hear Craig and then ask what he said? That was weird. You’re the presenter!” blasted another.

A third commented: “Not Tess getting Craig to repeat ‘Not your night’ twice.”

Craig delivered a scathing put down of Dr Punam (Credit: BBC)

A fourth chimed in, joking: “The evil Tess making Craig repeat the most scathing review the show has ever heard in its existence.”

“Tess nobody cares that you didn’t hear it – why’d you have to make him say it again?” another wound-up viewer commented.

Gorka and Dr Punam scored just 20 points last night. So will the viewers step up to save them from the dreaded dance-off tonight?

Find out on BBC One at 7.15pm.

