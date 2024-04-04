Holly Willoughby has dominated showbiz news over the past six months after stepping away from her long-standing role on This Morning.

Putting daytime firmly behind her, it’s recently been claimed that Holly has a “global” reinvention in her sights.

The presenter has suffered ups and downs during her career, from winning BAFTAs to that ‘queue-jumping’ scandal. However, it seems that the only way is up for the blonde beauty as she signs a huge new Netflix deal and mulls over moving to the States.

Holly Willoughby is embarking on a ‘global’ reinvention (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Holly Willoughby news: Going global

Insiders previously alleged to the The Sun that Holly’s team negotiated a jaw-dropping deal for her new hosting gig alongside Bear Grylls on Bear Hunt.

A source said: “Holly and her team grafted for this deal with Netflix and negotiated a very attractive package.” They also explained that as a “seasoned” broadcaster, Holly was a “popular” choice for hosting the programme.

Holly knows her worth and only wants to put her name on credible projects.

The source went on to add: “She had many offers from UK networks after leaving This Morning but the offer from Bear’s production company was a no-brainer. Holly knows her worth and only wants to put her name on credible projects. Her show with Bear has a lot of money behind it and it’s expected to be a worldwide hit. She is ready to go into the next league. There is a lot riding on this show but Holly and her team already think they could be on to a winner.”

Holly Willoughby recently landed a huge Netflix deal (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Holly Willoughby employs new team for career overhaul

They went on to detail how Holly has “overhauled” her team as she embarks on new ventures. The source said: “Holly already has a huge fan base and is well regarded, but having fresh blood on her team will help her carve out new opportunities.”

The insiders also explained that Holly has been focusing on her lifestyle brand, Wylde Moon, which carries a range of products including clothing, fragrance and journals.

They dubbed the business as a “passion project”, portraying Holly’s interest in the venture. Alongside a potential collection with Marks & Spencers in the works, the sky’s the limit for Holly’s personal brand.

A source said brands are “clamouring” to work with Holly because of her “family-friendly appeal”.

However, they added that she’s being “very careful with who she aligns herself with”. They said Holly is a “clever businesswoman with a formidable team” backing her.

Holly Willoughby’s new Netflix deal

Announced on social media, Holly has bagged a huge new streaming role alongside survival expert and presenter, Bear Grylls.

Shared to the official Netflix account alongside a snap of Holly and Bear, the caption explained: “Introducing Bear Hunt – this new action-packed competition show sees a group of unlikely British celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world’s most fearsome predators… @beargrylls!

“Hosted by @hollywilloughby – coming to Netflix in 2025. #NextOnNetflix.”

The hosts were quick to share their excitement in the comment section, with Bear writing: “Ready!” and Holly replying: “So READY!”

Holly Willoughby news: Dan Baldwin ‘keen’ for move to USA

According to reports, Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin could be considering moving abroad. They alleged that Dan is “keen” for Holly to pursue her big break in the USA.

Speaking to Closer, sources alleged that Dan is backing Holly’s career makeover: “Dan has been keen for Holly to break America for years and finally feels she’s going to do this with the new Netflix show.”

They also explained that Dan is “hugely ambitious” for them both, implying that he is hopeful about the opportunities they could reap.

The source continued: “Holly is keen and is thinking of it as a fresh start, and Dan feels they can’t miss this opportunity after she has spent years turning stuff down.”

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede exclusively told Entertainment Daily of their proposed move: “Not only is it far more lucrative in the States, it opens you up to lots of amazing opportunities.

“People like Cat Deeley and Amanda Byram have also found fame in the US and proved to be very popular. As have stars like Emma Bunton and Mel B.”

He added: “I think that they will love her in the USA and really embrace her. I think she will have many years of success and will command big bucks and great gigs.”

Entertainment Daily contacted Holly Willoughby’s representatives but they declined to comment.

