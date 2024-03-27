Insiders predicted this week that Holly Willoughby might have some exciting news to share…

The former This Morning host is reportedly planning a huge move Stateside in a bid to break America.

And, according to brand and culture expert Nick Ede, a move across the pond could be both a “lucrative” and “golden opportunity” for Holly.

Brit presenter Holly Willoughby might be jetting off for a new career across the pond (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Holly Willoughby news: ‘Big bucks and great gigs’ await in the States

Holly took a step back from the spotlight after she left This Morning in October 2023, returning to present Dancing On Ice earlier this year. Now, putting the drama with Phillip Schofield far behind her, she could be about to make a bold career move.

Nick exclusively told ED!: “Holly is a national treasure in the UK but not well known in the USA, so it means she can start with a clean slate and not have Phillip’s name tarnish any of her work moving forward.

“The US audiences won’t be able to relate to any of the previous drama. They will be looking for a new host they can fall in love with and Holly has all the qualities to fit the bill.”

Any Stateside move won’t just bring plenty of new adventures as she navigates a new country, Holly’s career might feel the benefits too.

“Not only is it far more lucrative in the States, it opens you up to lots of amazing opportunities. People like Cat Deeley and Amanda Byram have also found fame in the US and proved to be very popular. As have stars like Emma Bunton and Mel B,” Nick added.

Nick seems to have high hopes for Holly’s overseas success, with the expert predicting she could have many years of prosperity in the States.

“I think that they will love her in the USA and really embrace her. I think she will have many years of success and will command big bucks and great gigs.”

Holly to follow in Cat Deeley’s footsteps

Off the back of Cat Deeley taking over Holly’s spot on This Morning, it looks like Holly could be taking a leaf out of Cat’s book.

Nick said: “I’m sure she’s seen how well Cat has done over there, and James Corden, and she knows she has a golden opportunity to do something really exciting.”

Cat previously lived in America with her family, where she found fame hosting So You Think You Can Dance?. She moved back to the UK to bag her latest gig on ITV, This Morning.

Holly Willoughby hosted Dancing On Ice 2024 with Stephen Mulhern (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby in for US chat show success

The presenter might even be able to bag herself a star role on US screens. Holly could follow in the footsteps of Oprah Winfrey and Ellen Degeneres with her very own daytime chat show.

Nick predicted: “I can see her being a really popular guest on shows and hosting her own daytime chat show and following in the footsteps of Ellen, Drew Barrymore and Kelly Clarkson, who are all ratings winners.

“Holly has English sensibility and a cheeky personality. She will shine.”

He continued: “The greatest success comes from people falling in love with the authentic you and Holly has this. I am sure she will become a national sweetheart quicker than you can say Netflix and chill!”

Holly Willoughby and husband Dan Baldwin tipped for Stateside move

Speaking to Closer, sources this week alleged that Dan is supporting Holly as she considers her big break in the US.

“Dan has been keen for Holly to break America for years and finally feels she’s going to do this with the new Netflix show, Bear Hunt. He is hugely ambitious for them both. He would love for them to move to America for a while to do more shows and have a change in their lifestyle.

“Holly is keen and is thinking of it as a fresh start. Dan feels they can’t miss this opportunity after she has spent years turning stuff down.”

