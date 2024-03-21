Holly Willoughby shared the news last week that she’s off to the Central American jungle for new Bear Grylls show Bear Hunt.

However, excited as she may be about a switch to Netflix for the show, insiders have claimed that she is feeling a level of “guilt” over leaving her husband and kids at home while she films the show.

Holly Willoughby news: Star heading off on a Bear Hunt

Holly is mum to son Harry, 14, daughter Belle, 12, and son Chester, eight, with husband Dan Baldwin.

And, as announced last week, she’ll soon be heading overseas to film alongside Bear Grylls for the Netflix series.

Sharing the news on her socials, Holly said she was “so ready” for the adventure.

However, a source close to the star has claimed that the star is feeling “guilty” over heading off and leaving her young family at home in Blighty.

The insider claimed to OK!: “Holly will naturally miss her children and husband when she is away – she had lived in a lovely bubble with them while she took time off work. So it will be hard being away. Like so many mums, she feels that mum guilt as she tries to juggle family life with her TV career.

“It’s something she’s spoken about openly in the past – and she also wants to show other mums that she is just the same, she feels it too. But she knows that, ultimately, she is setting a good example to her little ones by being a working mum.”

ED! has contacted Holly’s reps for comment.

Holly has signed up for a new TV show that’ll require her to spend some time overseas (Credit: Cover Images)

‘I feel guilty about everything’

Holly previously addressed her mum guilt during an appearance on The One Show. She shared: “I feel guilty about everything – so it is totally normal, but what I would say is and this is what I’ve had to focus on, where’s the guilt coming from?

“Because I think the problem with working mum guilt, you sort of think, well, I’m feeling guilty because I’m not there to drop my kids off in the morning because I have to go to work. What I’m feeling guilty about is, in some way, I’m telling myself I clearly don’t love my kids because I love my career more than my children, which is why I’m choosing to do this.

“Of course that is not the case, I know that’s not the case, I know I love my kids more than anything on this planet. So why am I thinking like that? It’s because I believe that is what everyone else is thinking. You just have to kind of re-evaluate, whose rules you are living by are they yours, are they your opinions, or are they other ones you think are out there?”

