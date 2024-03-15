Holly Willoughby has announced her next TV project – and she’s going back to the jungle!

As Holly fans will know, the star covered for Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity when he took a break from the spotlight. However, she isn’t pairing up with Declan Donnelly on the 2024 series of the show.

Instead, she’s heading to the Central American jungle to front new Bear Grylls show Bear Hunt.

Holly Willoughby going back to the jungle

The news was announced on social media that Holly was heading over to Netflix for her new show. It’s not due out till next year, though, although we’re guessing she’ll be heading off to film it later this year.

The official Netflix account and Holly posted a picture of Holly and Bear. Alongside the photo, the caption shared explained: “Introducing Bear Hunt – this new action-packed competition show sees a group of unlikely British celebrities dropped into the Central American jungle as prey for one of the world’s most fearsome predators… @beargrylls!

So READY!

“Hosted by @hollywilloughby – coming to Netflix in 2025. #NextOnNetflix.”

Commenting on the post, Bear said: “Ready!” Holly replied: “So READY!”

Viewers react

Fans aren’t feeling quite as enthusiastic about the show, though.

“Oh not her again, there ARE other presenters!!!” moaned one. “Holly? Sorry, it’s a NO from me,” said another. A third then commented: “I was hoping this was Holly Willoughby would be dropped in the jungle….for good.” “If she’s in it I won’t be watching,” said another.

Another then declared: “That’s me cancelling Netflix.” Another commented: “Hard pass. Could you not have gotten someone other than Holly to present it though?”

Holly’s fans had her back, though, and a message for the haters.

“I’m sure she’ll be absolutely devastated to hear you won’t be watching,” said one replying to one of the trolls.

“This is gonna be awesome,” said another. A third then said: “Can’t wait to watch!”

Celebrity contestant revealed?

Several celebrities commented on the post, too, which led to some fans to wonder if they’ve signed up to appear.

Former Dancing On Ice star Jake Quickenden seemed pleased to hear about the show, as did Louis Smith and Will Mellor.

Louis said: “Wow this will be awesome.” Will added: “This sounds good!”

“I’m taking that as you’re on it,” one replied to Will.

With names yet to be announced, it’s a case of watch this space!

