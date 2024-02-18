Dancing On Ice host Holly Willoughby once called for mandatory screenings for dyslexia in primary schools.

The former This Morning star has previously opened up about her struggles with dyslexia in school. She once admitted that she felt “constantly embarrassed” and “shameful” at school because of her struggles.

In 2022, she called for screenings for dyslexia to be introduced at a much younger age to improve children’s education and learning.

Holly has previously spoken about her dyslexia on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice star Holly Willoughby on dyslexia

At the time, Holly urged for a mandatory screening for dyslexia at primary schools. Writing on her wellbeing site Wylde Moon, the presenter highlighted that too many dyslexic children leave school with it “unidentified”.

In addition, she also called for the government to introduce screening at a younger age.

Holly said: “It is a quiet scandal that an estimated 4/5 dyslexic children leave school with their dyslexia unidentified. Meaning their potential is unrealised, their confidence undermined and they don’t achieve the qualifications they deserve.”

Meanwhile, Holly added: “It does not have to be this way. Cheap and easy computer-based screening tools now exist to help to identify dyslexia.”

TV star Holly once said her dyslexia made her feel “shameful” (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly Willoughby on dyslexia

Holly has spoken up about her struggles with dyslexia in the past.

Talking on This Morning, Holly admitted that she felt ‘constantly embarrassed’ in school.

She said: “For a long time in school I hated reading out loud because I could not read very well. I would get mixed up and I was constantly embarrassed.”

The star has also previously admitted feeling “shameful” about the condition. She said on This Morning: “For me, because I’m not very good at spelling, for years I felt shameful about that.”

