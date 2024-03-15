Stacey Solomon declares ‘are you joking’ as Joe Swash reveals celeb he wants to sleep with in Instagram Q&A

Stacey Solomon might regret her Instagram Q&A with husband Joe Swash after they were asked which celebrity they’d pick for their “hall pass”.

Broadcasting live from their bed, Stacey started reading out the questions from her followers.

“If you could each have a free pass with a celebrity, who would it be?”

“You go first,” Joe urged. “No, I went first on the last one,” said Stacey, as she handed things over to Joe…

Stacey Solomon instantly regrets Instagram Q&A

Joe was stumped at first, admitting: “Who would mine be with? I don’t know. I honestly don’t know.”

However, he then admitted it would be none other than Holly Willoughby.

“What?!” Stacey asked. “Are you joking??

Well it could’ve been someone obscure, not someone we might see on Tuesday.

“Well you know I was always going to get into trouble with this answer,” Joe argued.

“You forced me into this,” Joe protested.

“Now I’ve got to look her in the face and go: ‘My husband would use his hall pass on you.'”

Stacey’s not wrong. Holly and Joe are actually pretty familiar with each other.

Joe appeared on Dancing On Ice – a show Holly presents – back in 2020. And, because they mix in the same showbiz circles, their paths often cross.

Holly’s hall pass

Holly is yet to respond to Joe’s flattering comment, so we can’t tell you if she’d repay the favour and have Joe as her hall pass.

Perhaps she needs to host a tell-all Q&A with her husband Dan Baldwin!

