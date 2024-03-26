Holly Willoughby and husband Dan eyeing ‘fresh start’ in America: ‘Now the kids are older she can start putting herself first’

Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin could be about to uproot their young family for a temporary relocation across the pond.

The former This Morning presenter recently signed up to present new Bear Grylls show, Bear Hunt, for Netflix.

And, insiders reckon, the show could make her “hot property” Stateside.

Holly Willoughby has signed up to host a new Netflix show and it could give her the chance to break America (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly Willoughby and husband Dan tipped for Stateside move

Speaking to Closer, sources alleged that Dan is backing Holly all the way and is “keen” for her to break America.

Dan has been keen for Holly to break America for years.

“Dan has been keen for Holly to break America for years and finally feels she’s going to do this with the new Netflix show. He is hugely ambitious for them both and would love for them to move to America for a while to do more shows and have a change in their lifestyle.

“Holly is keen and is thinking of it as a fresh start, and Dan feels they can’t miss this opportunity after she has spent years turning stuff down.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

‘Nothing to lose’

The couple are parents to three children – Harry, 14, Belle, 12, and Chester, 10. And the source added that following her This Morning departure, Holly feels she has “nothing to lose” by heading overseas.

“A few years ago, neither of them would ever have considered it, but with everything that has gone on, they feel they’ve got nothing to lose and would like a new adventure as a family.”

The source then went on to claim that Dan thinks “now their three children are older she can start putting herself first”.

Holly may find a way to split her time between the UK and America (Credit: Cover Images)

‘A genuine reality’

Holly recently finished presenting the 2024 series of Dancing On Ice. It was the first time she’d been back on our screens since leaving This Morning back in October 2023.

During her break from the spotlight, it was claimed that jobs in the States had “always been at the back of Holly’s mind”.

However, the source alleged that now “they’ve become a genuine reality” – and it’s apparently something she’s “excited” by.

Discussions are said to be taking place and, if a presenting role comes up that she “feel passionate about”, it’s thought Holly now has “the freedom to explore it”.

The source then said the move “wouldn’t be forever” due to Holly’s close relationship with her family in Britain. And there’s even claims that she could find a way to split her time between America and the UK.

ED! has contacted Holly’s reps for comment.

Read more: Holly Willoughby’s ‘mum guilt’ as she prepares to fly overseas for new role

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.