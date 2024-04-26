Beyond Paradise’s Jayde Adams on cruel trolls, and death of young sister: ‘I will grieve her for the rest of my life’

Jayde Adams makes a very welcome guest appearance in Beyond Paradise series 2, and she leaves Humphrey feeling a little hot under the collar!

The comedian and actress gained a huge new following of fans when she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022. Although her appearance ultimately proved controversial, she was a great contestant, and one of the first female same sex partnership to be paired on the show.

So what is she famous for, what is she doing now, and what has she said about trolls who criticise her weight? And what happened to her beloved sister?

Here’s everything you need to know about the TV star Jayde Adams, who guest stars in Beyond Paradise.

Jayde Adams plays Sandy Reynolds in the series 2 finale of Beyond Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

Who plays Sandy Reynolds in Beyond Paradise?

Jayde Adams plays the comic character of Sandy Reynolds in Beyond Paradise. She appears in the series 2 finale (Friday, April 26, 2024).

The cafe worker tries to tempt Humphrey with a little “sauce”, before raising her eyebrows and offering him some “physical activity”. Of course, he quickly discovers – to his relief – that Sandy is simply touting her 60s workout class on the beach…

She later pops up as Humphrey and Martha are having their wedding party.

Jayde’s fans won’t be AT ALL surprised to see that Jayde wears some fabulously colourful and unique outfits on the show!

What is Jayde Adams famous for?

Jayde Adams is best known as a comedian, having started performing stand-up comedy in 2011, following the premature death of her beloved sister Jenna.

She subsequently won several comedy awards, and was nominated for the coveted Best Newcomer with her Edinburgh Fringe debut stand-up hour. Her Amazon Prime special, Serious Black Jumper, was also a huge hit after being released worldwide and long-listed for an Emmy.

In 2014, she won the Funny Women Award.

Jayde is also known as an actor, writer and opera singer! Of course, Strictly Come Dancing fans will know she took part on the show in 2022.

She is also known for fronting a We Are England documentary about her home town. Jayde has popped up on telly screens in the likes of The Great British Menu, Pointless Celebrities, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Taskmaster, and House of Games.

Among her other TV credits are Channel 4’s Snackmasters, which she hosts, and Netflix food show Crazy Delicious.

Jayde Adams with Ruby Speaking co-star Katherine Kelly (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

What has Jayde Adams been in?

Jayde’s TV acting career began in 2013, when she appeared in the TV comedy series Hunka Wunda. Two years later, she popped up in Sky Comedy Christmas Shorts.

After appearing in episodes of Borderline, Sick Note, and Good Omens, she joined the cast of The Outlaws as Julie.

In 2021, she starred in BBC Two BAFTA-winning comedy Alma’s Not Normal. The series also starred Lorraine Ashbourne, and Siobhan Finneran.

Most recently, Jayde created and starred in the heartwarming sitcom Ruby Speaking. The six-parter followed the misadventures of Ruby, a worker at a Bristol call centre, and her ragtag bunch of colleagues. Katherine Kelly was superb as the David Brent-like boss.

Her film roles have included playing Kelly in A Gert Lush Christmas, Miss Bourne in The Fence, and Claire in Greatest Day. Greatest Day is the 2023 film of The Band musical, featuring the songs of Take That.



How old is Jayde? Where is she from?

Jayde Pricilla Gail Adams – so much to love about that name! – was born on November 26, 1984 in Bedminster, Bristol.

She is currently 39 years of age.

Jayde moved to South Wales when she was 18 and studied drama, theatre and media at The University of Glamorgan. She subsequently moved back to Bristol, which is where she lives now.



Where in Bristol is Jayde Adams from? Where does she live?

Jayde lives back in Bedminster, Bristol, where she was born. In August 2021, she revealed she had bought her first house. The house even has its very own Insta page!

The comedian named her home The Poole House, and explained that the house was built in 1895 and is a Victorian-style terrace.

In a post to update her followers on her progress, Jayde wrote: “My patient father is project managing all of this for me (basically acting as a translator between me and the builder).

“Conveniently, he was a buildings engineer (my entire family is helping with this house) and he’s asking me questions like ‘what radiators do you want?’ And I’m like ‘Well what would a bedroom that is meant to feel like a cloud have?'”

When was Jayde on Strictly Come Dancing?

Jayde Adams joined the Strictly Come Dancing line-up in 2022. And it was the year of the Adams’, as Tony Adams, and Kaye Adams also took part – no relation whatsoever!

‘Superfan’ Jayde joked that she’s “manifested” her time on the BBC One series. Upon signing up, Jayde explained: “Since I watched the first series in 2004, I feel like every step I’ve taken in my career over the last 11 years was to be on Strictly.

“I cannot begin to express the emotions I am feeling, this means so much to me and my family. I’ve always watched it, apart from a brief hiatus in 2011 as I was relentlessly gigging every weekend (to try and get on Strictly). I’ve been a massive fan of the show for years.”

She added: “I feel like I’m watching myself in a dream and I can’t believe I’ve manifested this.”

Jayde was partnered with Karen Hauer. They were the second ever female partnership on the show, following on from Nicola Adams and Katya Jones in 2020.

Jayde was the fourth contestants to be voted off the show. At the time, she said: “I had the time of my life! Don’t worry about me, my babes. I would’ve loved to have stayed obviously and our Halloween and couple’s choice plans were huge.”

Karen and Jayde were the fourth pair to be eliminated (Credit: BBC)

Does Jayde Adams have a partner? Is she married?

Performer Jayde Adams reportedly married festival and club promoter Clayton Wright at Bestival in 2013, having both worked as the priests for the event’s Inflatable Church.

According to Jayde, they met in an inflatable church at the top of Robin Hill on the Isle of Wight.

In 2022, in an interview with LGBTQIA magazine Diva, she revealed she identifies as pansexual. Pansexuality is described as “sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction towards people of all genders”.

Jayde has also been romantically linked to comedian Rich Wilson. However, he is now married. They have previously collaborated with one another on tours and podcasts. She has not confirmed who she is currently dating.

Was Jayde Adams an Adele impersonator?

After studying drama at the University of Glamorgan, Jayde moved to London. Once there, she performed as an Adele impersonator on the drag scene.

In 2015 she was invited, along with several other Adele impersonators, to take part in a BBC show. However Jayde reportedly walked out, because she didn’t trust the producers’ motives.

She later discovered that, because she withdrew, she missed out on meeting the actual Adele! The show was in fact a prank set up by the BBC and Graham Norton for Adele at the BBC!

Jayde Adams performing stand-up at Latitude Festival in 2019 (Credit: Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

Who was Jayde Adams’ sister? What happened to her?

Jayde has previously revealed how she started performing stand-up in 2011 following the death of her sister Jenna Adams. Jenna died of an inoperable brain tumour in 2011.

In 2005, Jenna suffered a seizure indicating that something was seriously wrong. When Jenna had a biopsy, doctors discovered she had a brain tumour and cut more than half of the growth out.

The operation changed Jenna, but she survived for another six years – and she was even able to get married. Tragically, though, Jenna died in 2011 of the brain tumour.

Jayde has previously discussed how Jenna’s funeral took place in the same church she got married in just years earlier.

She told the Guardian in December 2021: “I’d never tried stand-up but, when Jenna was ill, I started to become aware that I could do it.

“After her surgery, I was in the hospital with my family, who were all looking really sad while Jenna was in bed. When they popped out to speak to the doctor, Jenna grabbed my hand – quite aggressively, I’ll be honest – and said: ‘Can you start making everyone laugh? They’re all looking at me like I’m about to die and it’s doing my nut in.’

“So that’s what I did. I started making jokes. And I haven’t stopped since.”

Sharing the last picture of her with her sister on Instagram, Jayde said: “Last picture we ever had together. Her love for me was so strong, I’ll never ever feel unloved in my life.

“I will grieve my loss for her for the rest of my life, it is the most important thing that has ever happened and I am beyond grateful to be able to channel my grief through creativity.”



Jayde Adams’ dancing background with her sister

Jayde did have a history of dancing before signing up to Strictly. As a child, she danced with her sister in freestyle disco competitions while on holiday.

And she is also said to have danced competitively for 13 years at her aunt’s dance school in Bristol. However, she stopped dancing after her sister’s death.

Talking to the Guardian in 2021, Jayde said: “My sister and I would be forced to compete in freestyle disco dancing together. I wasn’t terrible at it, but I was fat. Mum shoved me in skintight Lycra because she didn’t want me to feel different: she wanted to protect my self-esteem, which I had a lot of.

“My sister, however – slim, athletic, the perfect disco dancer – didn’t have much confidence. So we weren’t that successful, apart from this one time.”

Strictly was the first time she’d danced since Jenna died. In an interview with ED!, the comedian told us she and her sister used to dance together growing up.

However, after sister Jenna’s tragic death of a brain tumour in 2011, grief-stricken Jayde had not danced again. She said: “The last time I danced was actually with my sister. When I danced with her, I used to lift her all the time. Can you imagine anyone trying to lift me?”

Talking to the Mirror, Jayde said: “I think my sister’s definitely orchestrating things for me. It all feels so serendipitous. It’s such an emotional thing for me.”

Jayde was consoled by Karen Hauer as she spoke about her sister on the show (Credit: BBC)

Jayde defends herself against cruel trolls

Beyond Paradise actress Jayde Adams hit back at a cruel troll after they commented on her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

She had performed the tango with pro-dance partner Karen Hauer, and was given a respectful 26 out of 40 points by the judges.

However, one cruel troll took to Twitter to comment on Jayde’s appearance. The person said: “She must have the BMI of a combine harvester.”

Jayde then hit back at the cruel tweet, saying: “I’m dead sexy and successful though babes, so who gives a flying [bleep].”

Another troll tweeted: “What she needs to take out of this is to exercise and diet to achieve a size 10 before becoming another self-induced burden on the NHS!”

However, Jayde slapped down her virtual antagonist, typing: “The fatter I get, the more successful I get.”

See Jayde Adams in Beyond Paradise on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 8pm on BBC One.

