BBC One shares first photos of Martha’s beautiful wedding dress in Beyond Paradise finale

Beyond Paradise is approaching its series 2 finale, and fans might just get to see Martha and Humphrey finally getting married – that’s if Anne gets her way with her fancy-pants wedding!

The pair agreed to marry earlier in the series, when Humphrey (Kris Marshall) suggested a date to Martha amid their attempts to foster a child. After a visit from the social worker, Humphrey told his long-term girlfriend: “What Hannah said about us not being married got me thinking. Why aren’t we? We both want to, don’t we? We talk about it often enough, so what’s stopping us?”

In touching scenes, Martha declared “of course, I want to marry you”. The pair then announced their intentions to get married – leaving them with just weeks to prepare!

But will the wedding actually happen? Preview pictures of the Beyond Paradise finale (Friday, April 26, 2024) certainly suggest so!

Martha Lloyd looks beautiful in her wedding dress in the Beyond Paradise series 2 finale (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Gary Moyes)

Do Humphrey and Martha have a wedding in Beyond Paradise season finale?

Fans of the BBC One detective show know that Humphrey and Martha were engaged at the beginning of series 1 in 2023. That’s more than seven years after Humphrey declared his love for Martha during Death in Paradise.

While it’s clear they are very much in love, the pair overcame a hiccup at the end of series 1, when the strain of unsuccessful IVF was too heartbreaking for them.

However, they reconciled their differences (hugged it out), and started planning their wedding. Now the only fly in the ointment is Martha’s rather overbearing mum, Anne, who has dived into the planning of the wedding… Even if it isn’t exactly what Humphrey and Martha (Sally Bretton) might want.

Will Humphrey and Martha finally get a happy ending? (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt)

First photo of Martha’s stunning wedding dress in Beyond Paradise

The series finale of Beyond Paradise sees Martha and Humphrey worry that Anne might be a little TOO invested in their fairy-tale ceremony… After her recent romantic entanglements, and notably Richard’s betrayal (played by Peter Davison), Anne needs the wedding to focus on.

Preview pictures of the big day show both Martha and Humphrey in their wedding attire. But will the day turn out to be perfect, or will Anne’s planning put too much pressure on the couple?

Will Humphrey and Martha finally say ‘I do’…? It would be a waste of a damn fine dress if they didn’t. Viewers will see Martha wearing a beautiful white lace and broderie anglaise dress. Meanwhile, Humphrey looks dapper in navy suit and burgundy tie… They make a smashing couple.

Ryan, played by Isaac Vincent-Norgate, returns in time for the wedding (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt)

What happens in the Beyond Paradise season finale?

Elsewhere, DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi) is flying solo on a case that sees the Shipton Abbott Museum broken into and robbed of its prized possession. With curator, Douglas (Corrie fave Jeff Rawle), nervous that the robbery may lead to the closure of the museum, Esther is especially keen to crack the case.

However, the fact that the thief seems to have evaded CCTV and a thorough alarm system make for a particularly baffling puzzle – not helped by an absent Detective Inspector…

Meanwhile, PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn) has his own case to solve when an elderly lady reports two men barging into her house and clearing her bank accounts via her computer. Kelby has a tough job on his hands, as the only descriptions of the suspects are of two surprising public figures!

Oh, and the victim? It’s Ella (Souad Faress), the grandmother of Chief Superintendent Charlie Woods (Jade Harrison)…

Read more: Beyond Paradise dedicates episode 1 to crew member and ‘friend’ David Thacker who died during filming

The Beyond Paradise finale airs on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 8pm on BBC One.

Do you want to see a wedding in Beyond Paradise? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.