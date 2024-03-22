Beyond Paradise dedicates episode 1 to crew member and ‘friend’ David Thacker who died during filming

BBC One has dedicated the first episode of Beyond Paradise series 2 to crew member David Thacker who died last year.

At the end of Friday night’s episode (March 22, 2024), before the credits rolled, the screen went black. A message read: “In loving memory of our friend David Thacker, 1987 – 2023.”

The music subsequently started again, and a preview of the upcoming episode 2 followed.

So who was Beyond Paradise crew member David Thacker, and how did he die? Here’s everything we know.

Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton returned as Martha and Humphrey in episode 1 of Beyond Paradise series 2 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Ed Miller)

Who was Beyond Paradise crew member David Thacker?

David Thacker, often credited as Dave, worked in the sound department of multiple films and TV shows across all channels. He is perhaps best known for his work on the 2018 film The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, The Conjuring 2 in 2016, and 24: Live Another Day in 2014.

He began his TV career in 2011, when he worked as a boom operator on the raunchy British film Buffering. Dave continued to work as a boom operator on multiple films including A Wedding Most Strange, David is Dying, and Life Out There.

In 2012, he worked as a sound mixer on the film Frail, before becoming the sound recordist on 2013 movie Cal. He subsequently worked in numerous roles in the sound department, including sound assistant, boom operator, and sound mixer.

David worked as a second assistant sound on the series 1 of Agatha Raisin. In 2017, he was sound assistant on Broadchurch series 3. Between 2019 and 2020, he was boon operaor, and first assistant sound on Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.

What else did David Thacker work on?

More recently, David was known for working as boom operator on Doctors. He worked on the show from 2014 to 2020. In 2022, he was boom operator and first assistant sound on McDonald and Dodds.

On Father Brown, between 2019 and 2023, he worked as first assistant sound and boom operator. In 2023, he worked on the first series of Beyond Paradise, starring Kris Marshall.

Beyond Paradise was the last TV series David worked on before his death. However, he is credited as sound recordist on the film Facility 31, which is currently in production.

A recent episode of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin on Apple TV+ also ended with a dedication to late crew member David Thacker.

He was hired to work on the Noel Fielding comedy, and did so while receiving treatment for cancer.

David Thacker worked as a boom operator on Beyond Paradise (Credit: BBC One)

How did he die?

David Thacker was diagnosed with cancer, and sadly died from the illness in October 2023.

A JustGiving page set up for his family includes messages paying tribute to him.

The page was set up by cast and crew for David’s family when he was forced to stop working. The total amount raised was over £25,000.

The message on the website reads: “Hi all, it comes with a heavy heart to inform you our friend Dave has been battling cancer over the past seven months.

“Sadly the cancer has taken its toll and Dave won’t be returning to work. While Dave is resting up at home, we want to do everything within our power to support him and his family during this difficult time. A contribution will not only provide much-needed financial assistance but also send a message of love and support to Dave and his family.”

Beyond Paradise series 2 continues on Fridays at 8pm on BBC One.

