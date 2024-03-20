Beyond Paradise’s Kris Marshall: From marriage to reality show winner, to controversial remarks about Death in Paradise

Kris Marshall returns as DI Humphrey Goodman in series 2 of Beyond Paradise, and it’s arguably his most famous role in a very successful 30-year career.

Yes really! Although he still looks like he could have fallen out of student lodgings, the actor is actually 50. As he returns to our screens, here’s a rundown of exactly why he left Death in Paradise, and why he was forced to defend ‘offensive’ comments about the show after his departure.

From his boarding school education, flunking his A-Levels, to marrying his reality TV winner wife and having kids, here’s everything you need to know about the popular actor.

Actor Kris Marshall promoting his film A Few Best Men in Australia in 2012 (Credit: Mick Tsikas/EPA/Shutterstock)

What is Kris Marshall famous for?

Kris Marshall has been on our TV screens ever since 1993, when he played Fredericks in the TV movie Closing Numbers. He was around 20 at the time.

He went on to become known for his more comedic roles across TV and film. Of course, My Family fans will know him as eldest son Nick Harper in the popular sitcom.

Often driving his father mad with his laid-back attitude, Nick was constantly changing jobs and losing money. But Kris departed the series early in 2005, with Nick finally flying the nest and moving into his own flat.

At the time Kris said he left the show to avoid being type-cast. He said: “I couldn’t play a stoned loon forever. When my aunt started calling me Nick I knew it was time to leave.”

Kris went on to star in Richard Curtis’ film Love Actually as the fun-loving Colin Frissell who heads out to America.

The actor eventually went on to star in Death in Paradise as DI Humphrey Goodman. He first appeared in 2014, before leaving in 2017. He went on to get his own spin-off show Beyond Paradise.

Kris also starred in period drama Sanditon as Tom, the eldest of the Parker brothers. In 2020, he played Cian Fitzgerald in the totally underrated BBC crime drama We Hunt Together.

As well as multiple film roles – including Troy in Death at a Funeral, and Gratiano in The Merchant of Venice – he is a respected theatre actor.

When was Kris Marshall on Death in Paradise? When did he leave?

Kris Marshall joined the cast of Death in Paradise in 2014. He was the second detective on the island of Saint Marie after Ben Miller’s Richard Poole got killed off at the beginning of series 3.

DI Humphrey Goodman was drafted in to investigate the death of his predecessor, DI Poole. He then decided to stick around on the fictional Caribbean island.

Actor Kris stayed for 30 episodes until 2017. He left at the end of series 6, after finding love with new girlfriend Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton). Together the pair left Saint Marie to return to the UK.

At the time, the actor revealed he wanted to spend more with his family.

Actor Kris Marshall first played DI Humphrey Goodman in Death in Paradise in 2014 (Credit: BBC One)

Kris Marshall sparks offence after controversial comments about Caribbean

After leaving the popular BBC detective show, Kris made some controversial remarks about the series. He was later forced to apologise after a backlash.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on her morning show in 2020, he shared his reasons for leaving, saying: “The thing is, after doing four great years on Guadeloupe, the island where we filmed Death in Paradise, I realised that I really had to get my son to school.

“He was becoming a bit too Caribbean, he refused to wear shoes and would only drink coconut water and eat pineapple.”

Kris went on: “He was very good on the beach, but not very good with maths and english, so I decided it was time to get him back into school. Six months later, I’m standing on a film set in a car park in Dagenham at four o’clock in the morning thinking ‘Have I made the right decision?'”

After his appearance on Lorraine, some viewers complained about Kris’ comments. One typed: “Did Kris Marshall just say his son was becoming too Caribbean, and then just reel off a bunch of stereotypes about eating pineapple and not wearing shoes?”

Kris subsequently issued an apology via HELLO! saying: “In an interview I did last year, I attempted to convey how much my family and I loved our time during the four wonderful years we made our home on Guadeloupe, and how hard it was for us all to return to Britain.

“However, I expressed part of this in an uneducated and poor manner and in doing so, I unintentionally hurt people I care about and caused offence to others. For this, I am deeply sorry. In my naive use of words, I propagated negative cultural stereotypes, which was offensive and insensitive. I now understand the damage this type of ignorant language, when used by a privileged white man like myself, can have.

“I remain genuinely remorseful for the hurt and damage this has caused and am committed to educating and expressing myself more appropriately and respectfully moving forward.”

How old is Kris Marshall? Where is he from?

Kristopher Marshall was born on April 11, 1973, which makes him currently 50 years of age.

He was born in Bath, Somerset, but went on to travel extensively during his childhood as a result of his father’s job. Kris’ dad was a Royal Air Force navigator, whose career included a posting to the Queen’s Flight. He eventually become a squadron leader.

The family moved to Hong Kong and later to Canada. After eventually returning to the UK, Kris attended Wells Cathedral School as a boarding pupil.

Surprisingly, perhaps, Kris failed his A-levels in sixth form. However, he later enrolled at the Redroofs Theatre School in Maidenhead, Berkshire.

Kris Marshall married his wife Hannah Dodkin in 2012 (Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock)

Who is Kris Marshall’s wife?

Kris Marshall is married to wife Hannah Dodkin. The pair got engaged in November 2011, and later wed in 2012. The said their vows in a low-key civil ceremony at the Swan Hotel near Wells Cathedral, witnessed by just 30 friends and family members.

A February wedding, Kris and Hannah married on a snowy day, and were pictured kissing in the blizzard! Kris wore a purple suit with a white shirt and black tie, while his bride wore a figure-skimming wedding dress with silver embellished detailing on the bodice and down the back.

Hannah also added a fluffy cape over her shoulders and wore her blonde hair in tight curls, finished with an embellished headband. Kris had previously admitted that the idea of traditional wedding made him feel “ill”.

Kris’s wife Hannah is a plumber, who actually became famous in her own right in March 2009. That year, she took part in the reality show The Apprentice – the Middle Eastern version of the Alan Sugar show, filmed in Abu Dhabi.

In fact, Hannah went on to win the reality series. But the victory went sour when she filed a court case in California claiming she was owed $500,000 (£323,000) by Richard Best, her co-winner.

Ms Dodkin told The Independent: “This is not a nice position to be in. I signed a contract with Richard in front television cameras in which he agreed to share the prize money. It is difficult to understand on what basis he thinks he can now keep all of it.”

According to the legal documents, Mr Best received the full $1m prize in January 2010.

Who did Kris Marshall date before marrying?

Before meeting his wife, Love Actually star Kris dated actress Kelly Eastwood. The pair are thought to have met on the set of the 2007 film Death at a Funeral. She played Katie, while Kris portrayed Troy. At the time, the couple happily attended multiple red carpet events together.

The pair dated for two years. Kris became the subject of a tabloid ‘exposé’ in which he was accused him of allegedly cheating on his girlfriend with a neighbour. According to reports at the time, Kelly was pregnant with his child.

Does he have children?

Kris and Hannah have two children, Elsie and Thomas. They are 10 and seven respectively.

The family live in Bath, Somerset. Although Kris rarely talks about his private life, he did recently praise his son for helping him live in the moment.

He told the Daily Mail: “I was at my son’s sports day the other day and it was very hot. I started to get a bit antsy, so I went over and sat with him and had the most enlightening conversation.

“Normally I’d have walked off somewhere or sat in my car. But I just had the most beautiful conversation with my boy. If I hadn’t taken stock, I’d have lost that moment. Impatience robs of you of such moments.”

Of course, Beyond Paradise fans will know that Kris’ character is struggling to conceive with his on-screen fiancée Martha.

Kris Marshall played Colin Frissell in the 2003 film Love Actually (Credit: Cover Images)

How tall is Kris Marshall?

Kris is 1.85 metres tall, which is six foot. Yep, we thought he was taller too!

Perhaps he looks so tall compared to his Beyond Paradise co-star Sally Bretton. The Hitchin-born actress is 1.63 metres tall, which is 5ft 3. So pretty diddy compared to Kris!

In comparison, current Saint Marie detective Ralf Little – aka DI Neville Parker – is 1.83 metres tall, which is also six foot! Meanwhile, previous DIP stars Ben Miller and Ardal O’Hanlon are both 5ft 7.

What is his net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kris’ net worth is an estimated £1.6million ($2,000,000).

However, this could have increased after signing on the dotted line for Beyond Paradise series 2.

Kris Marshall returns in Beyond Paradise series 2 on Friday, March 22, 2024 at 8pm on BBC One.

