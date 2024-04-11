BGT 2024 is just around the corner and the ITV talent programme is set to blow us away with plenty of unique acts hoping to impress the judges.

In just a couple of weeks, Ant and Dec will serve up an all-singing-all-dancing celebration of Britain’s most ambitious talent.

Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden all return to the judging panel. But which acts will earn themselves the coveted press of the Golden Buzzer?

BGT 2024: Show return date revealed

ITV has shared that BGT will return on Saturday, April 20 at 7.30pm, running until 8.55pm.

It will continue the following day on Sunday April 21 at 7.40pm.

Of course, fans of the programme are eager to tune in. Alongside a trailer of the 2024 series, ITV wrote to Instagram: “Britain’s Got Talent is back! Tune into ITV1 at 7:30pm on 20th April.”

Bruno Tonioli is returning to the panel (Credit: Graham Finney/Cover Images)

Excited viewers consequently flocked to the comments section to share their praise, with one writing: “Can’t wait to watch more talent, love this show.”

Another gushed: “Looking forward to it.”

FINALLY A DATE!

A third said: “FINALLY A DATE!”

A fourth chimed in: “So excited to watch.”

“Aghhhh excitingggg,” exclaimed a fifth.

Amanda Holden will be looking for her favourite acts (Credit: Graham Finney/Cover Images)

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 series

The Sun recently revealed a “surprise” insight into what we can expect from the new series.

An insider revealed: “People know the show often features foreign acts – some of them are utterly brilliant and, in many cases, go on to win the contest. But it’s a surprise to think that the cream of the crop who are sent through on golden buzzers are often from other countries.”

According to a source, the producers of the ITV show are also trying to figure out a temporary replacement for Ant McPartlin. He’ll most likely need time out when his wife gives birth to their first baby. It’s said to be due during the show’s run.

Britain’s Got Talent hosts Ant and Dec are set to return (Credit: Graham Finney/Cover Images)

According to a TV source at The Sun, one of Dec’s fellow ITV stars, Cat Deeley or Stephen Mulhern, might step in.

They explained: “They are considering whether Dec would present alone if Anne-Marie went into labour or, if time allows, a guest presenter could step in. Cat and Stephen, who the lads have worked with in the past, are front-runners.”

BGT 2024 stars on ITV1 on April 20 at 7.30pm.

