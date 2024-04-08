Amanda Holden strips entirely naked for life drawing class live on air as Jamie Theakston pleads ‘put a top on’

Amanda Holden is known for baring her bikini body on Instagram, but today she went one step further and stripped down to her birthday suit.

The Heart FM presenter was back on the Breakfast Show with co-host Jamie Theakston today (April 8) and he got more than he bargained for when a life drawing class, with Amanda as the subject, took place in the studio.

Amanda Holden was back to work today after her holiday (Credit: Splash News)

Heart FM’s life drawing class

Amanda’s just back from a sunshine holiday abroad, and was more than happy to show off her suntan. A video showed her shimmying out of her clothes and posing in a pair of white heels on a stool.

“We’ve transformed the Heart studio into the art studio today,” said Jamie, in a clip posted to social media. “Slightly distracting, Amanda’s in the corner without any clothes on which is a first, not for her, but certainly for most of us,” he added.

I’m not going to lie, it’s slightly distracting.

He then explained that they’d “all been drawing Amanda” before urging the Heart team, and the ladies leading the class, to show Amanda “how the pictures turned out”.

“Oh that’s not bad at all!” Amanda is heard exclaiming in the video, as she casts her eye over their efforts.

Jamie, meanwhile, quipped: “Amanda, can you put a top on? I’m not going to lie, it’s slightly distracting.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart (@thisisheart)

Amanda Holden fans on Instagram declare: ‘If I had a body like that I wouldn’t wear clothes’

Fans were full of praise for Amanda.

“Amazing! So glad she’s advocating body positivity and nudity! Natural and beautiful everyone!” said one.

“If you got it flaunt it. Go girl,” said another.

“If I had a body like that I wouldn’t wear clothes!!!! Well done Amanda!!!!!” said a third.

Another agreed and said: “GOOD FOR HER … it can’t be easy maintaining her physique. I’d do my weekly shop naked if I looked that good.”

Amanda Holden whipped her kit off to take part in the class (Credit: Instagram)

London Drawing Life Drawing, who ran the class, added: “Massive thank you to Heart Breakfast @thisisheart and @jamie.theakston for having us!

“Amanda Holden @noholdenback – you were AMAZING!!

“We are all for Championing all kinds of bodies – as RuPaul @rupaulofficial says: if you can’t love yourself how the hell are you going to love somebody else!? Amen to that.”

