Celebrity Big Brother fans fume as shock twist sees Louis Walsh in the final: ‘I’ve never seen a bigger fix’

Fans of Celebrity Big Brother are not happy that Louis Walsh has been given a free pass to the final this Friday (March 22).

In a shock twist, Big Brother asked for one housemate to come to the diary room, which ended up being former This Morning host Fern Britton. After finding a pot of gold, she was asked to pick one housemate to evict. As a result, Fern chose Louis and was told to put a fake snake on his bed.

Fern chose Louis to evict (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother: Louis Walsh in the finals

After finding the snake on his pillow, Louis was called into the diary room. While everyone watched on a screen, Louis was informed that one housemate wished for him to be evicted.

However, the former X Factor judge had Patrick’s Day luck on his side as he was told that meant he would be immune from Tuesday night’s eviction.

As a result, Louis became the first housemate confirmed as a finalist. Following tomorrow’s double eviction, one of the final six will be crowned a winner on Friday.

Nikita Kuzmin, Zeze Millz, Marisha Wallace, and Fern face the public vote tomorrow.

In a shock twist, Louis was imune from eviction (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Despite being saved from being evicted twice, fans aren’t happy that Louis is a confirmed finalist.

“ITV are so sick for this, I need Louis off my screen PLEASE,” one user wrote on X.

“I’ve never seen a bigger fix than this twist specifically to get Louis Walsh to the final. They knew they’d all pick Louis & knew Louis is too lazy to go to the diary room,” another person shared.

“Louis in the final god help us,” a third remarked.

“I’m sorry how much has louis walsh paid itv he just does nothing at all in that house and is now going through to the final… right okay,” a fourth said.

“Louis is in the final ffs,” a fifth user wrote.

Read more: Ronan Keating’s ‘foul-mouthed attack’ on Louis Walsh resurfaces as he brands him ‘jealous’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK