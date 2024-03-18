Celebrity Big Brother fans fume as shock twist sees Louis Walsh in the final: ‘I’ve never seen a bigger fix’

Fans of Celebrity Big Brother are not happy that Louis Walsh has been given a free pass to the final this Friday (March 22).
In a shock twist, Big Brother asked for one housemate to come to the diary room, which ended up being former This Morning host Fern Britton. After finding a pot of gold, she was asked to pick one housemate to evict. As a result, Fern chose Louis and was told to put a fake snake on his bed.
Celebrity Big Brother: Louis Walsh in the finals
After finding the snake on his pillow, Louis was called into the diary room. While everyone watched on a screen, Louis was informed that one housemate wished for him to be evicted.
However, the former X Factor judge had Patrick’s Day luck on his side as he was told that meant he would be immune from Tuesday night’s eviction.
As a result, Louis became the first housemate confirmed as a finalist. Following tomorrow’s double eviction, one of the final six will be crowned a winner on Friday.
Nikita Kuzmin, Zeze Millz, Marisha Wallace, and Fern face the public vote tomorrow.
Viewers react
Despite being saved from being evicted twice, fans aren’t happy that Louis is a confirmed finalist.
“ITV are so sick for this, I need Louis off my screen PLEASE,” one user wrote on X.
“I’ve never seen a bigger fix than this twist specifically to get Louis Walsh to the final. They knew they’d all pick Louis & knew Louis is too lazy to go to the diary room,” another person shared.
“Louis in the final god help us,” a third remarked.
“I’m sorry how much has louis walsh paid itv he just does nothing at all in that house and is now going through to the final… right okay,” a fourth said.
“Louis is in the final ffs,” a fifth user wrote.
