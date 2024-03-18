Ronan Keating’s ‘foul-mouthed attack’ on Louis Walsh resurfaces as he brands him ‘jealous’

Louis Walsh and Ronan Keating have been making headlines as their reported feud has resurfaced after Louis’ questionable Celebrity Big Brother antics.

The former X factor judge was previously the manager of Boyzone, where Ronan was a singer and songwriter.

Recently, Louis has had his say on the singer, even branding him an expletive. But what did Ronan allegedly say about Louis back in the day?

Louis Walsh has been embroiled in a feud with Ronan Keating for many years (Credit: ITV / Celebrity Big Brother)

Louis Walsh and Ronan Keating ‘feud’ resurfaces

Recently, Louis fumed about Ronan on Celebrity Big Brother, stating: “He hasn’t had a hit record… since I left. He sacked me.”

According to The Sun, a tape of Ronan ranting about Louis has resurfaced. He allegedly took aim at his ex-manager in the recording, even claiming Louis was “jealous”.

Ronan apparently said: “Listen, I’m grateful to Louis for what he done for me when I joined Boyzone.

“I don’t have any time for the guy. We’re a million miles from each other. He hurt me, he really hurt me and he knows it.”

Ronan’s tirade continued, with the singer allegedly stating: “I’ve no respect for him because he has none for me. He was jealous and upset that I had to turn around and sack him because he wouldn’t manage me. He’s a very selfish character. It’s [bleep] man. He’s a [bleep].”

ED! has contacted representatives for Ronan for comment.

A recording of Ronan Keating has reportedly resurfaced where he rants about Louis Walsh (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

Why are Louis Walsh and Ronan Keating in a feud?

In 1993, Louis founded pop group Boyzone, with high hopes to make them the Irish Take That. However, after finding success within the band, Ronan decided to go solo. He even went on to bag a number one with Life is a Rollercoaster in 2000.

Although Ronan went on to release a smash hit album, parting ways with Louis didn’t impress the pop star manager.

He wasn’t the most talented one – he’s not a great singer and he’s got no personality.

At the time Louis allegedly said: “He wasn’t the most talented one – he’s not a great singer and he’s got no personality.”

Ronan later told Closer magazine: “That man absolutely tried to ruin me and if he thinks we can ever hug and make up he can forget it. I haven’t heard from him in three years and I wouldn’t have a problem if I never saw him again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

“He’s not a nice character.”

The pair were apparently seeing eye to eye again by March 2008, but in 2012 Louis unleashed another rant. He said in Q Magazine, that Ronan was “talentless and spoiled”.

Louis has also said: “His head got turned by having nice hotels and chauffeur-driven cars, and he thought he could write songs.”

Read more: Ronan Keating ignores scathing Louis Walsh attack as he makes social media return

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.