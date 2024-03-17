Why Celebrity Big Brother star Louis Walsh doesn’t speak about his ultra private love life

It feels as though Louis Walsh has been on TV forever: once one of our Saturday night staples as a judge on The X Factor, he’s now a regular fixture on our screens once again thanks to his current stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

Celebrity Big Brother star Louis Walsh on his love life

But despite his many years in the limelight, the music manager has miraculously managed to keep one aspect of his life closely under wraps – his love life.

He once explained the reason why he chooses to be so private.

Forgotten to many, Louis did once walk down the aisle and it was shown on telly! At the iconic Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, in the presence of an Elvis impersonator, he exchanged vows, rings and even a kiss with the late Xtra Factor presenter Caroline Flack, as part of a spoof segment on the show back in 2012.

In terms of a real-life wedding though, Louis has never been married, unless he has somehow managed to keep it very very quiet. In fact, he has never publicly acknowledged any romantic relationship or partner.

I think your private life is your private life

He explained the reason for this in an interview over a decade ago, and has continued to stick by what he said ever since.

Is Louis Walsh gay?

When The Sunday Times attempted to question him about his sexuality, he responded: “I can’t… Don’t go there. I can’t. I think your private life is your private life… I’m happy. Happy as Larry!”

We’re glad you’re happy, Louis!

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (March 17) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

