Jedward launch scathing attack on Louis Walsh as he brands them ‘vile’ on CBB: ‘Didn’t even send us flowers when our mum died’

Irish duo Jedward launched a scathing attack on Louis Walsh after the talent show judge called them “vile” during Tuesday night’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Louis and Jedward first met during series six of The X Factor in 2009. Finishing in sixth place, Louis became their manager after the show until 2013.

Louis managed Jedward following their time on The X Factor (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Louis Walsh on Jedward

While having a conversation with Coronation Street star Colson Smith, Louis was asked what it was like working with Jedward.

Not holding back, Louis branded them as “vile”. He added: “They were vile, but they were great. I got five million quid for them, I swear on my mother’s life.”

Continuing to call them “vile”, Louis referred to them as a “novelty” act. “It was great for the show, and it was all about the show,” he continued.

Louis claimed he made ‘£5m’ from Jedward (Credit: ITV)

Jedward fire back

Straight after Louis’ exchange with Colson aired, Jedward took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to put their former manager on blast.

“Louis Walsh is a cold hearted [bleep] who didn’t even send us flowers when our mom died,” they wrote.

Their mum, Suzannah, died in 2019 after she lost her battle to cancer.

In another post, Jedward stated that they fired Louis after he was slagging them off to their friend, American actor Tara Reid.

“Louis Walsh is an evil manipulator who forced us into an office to pay £70k+ to from our bank account to one of his own PR workers,” they continued to claim.

Jedward called Louis out for being “an absolute weirdo with bad intentions”, alleging that he “tried to make us sign our name and life away in dodgy contracts to people he was great friends with”.

“Girls Aloud hate Louis! Jedward hate Louis! Ronan Keating hates Louis! All future acts should be made aware of what this VILE man is really like.”

In an Instagram post, reality star Gemma Collins defended the duo. Attaching a group photo with Jedward, she wrote: “Shocked to see what was said about my boys @jepicpics They are the sweetest talented polite educated kind boys I’ve ever met hence why they are always in my company !!! TEAM JEDWARD #jedward #jepic.”

ED! reached out to Louis’s reps who said they will not be commenting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins (@gemmacollins)

Louis Walsh lashes out at Ronan Keating

Within the same episode, Louis also had unkind words for singer Ronan Keating.

Louis previously managed Ronan when he was in Boyzone and as a solo artist. When his song Life Is A Rollercoaster played in the house, Louis couldn’t help but slag off another one of his former acts.

While describing the song as “great”, Louis told Sharon Osbourne that he was “such a [bleep]”.

“Everybody thinks he’s a lovely guy, do you know what I mean?” he said. “He hasn’t had a hit record since I left. He sacked me.”

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother: Louis Walsh profile – ‘£120m net worth’, feud with ‘untalented’ Ronan Keating and ‘missing’ Simon Cowell and his ‘huge ego’

