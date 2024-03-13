Ronan Keating has broken his silence after Louis Walsh shared very cutting remarks about the singer during Tuesday night’s Celebrity Big Brother.

Louis previously managed Ronan when he was in Boyzone from 1993 until 2000. When Ronan embarked on a solo career, he kept Louis as his manager until 2003. Boyzone has since reunited but seemingly never asked Louis back.

Louis was Ronan’s manager until 2003 (Credit: YouTube)

‘He hasn’t had a hit record since I left’

During last night’s episode (March 12), Ronan’s signature hit Life Is A Rollercoaster played in the house. Shortly after Louis slagged off Jedward that same day, he couldn’t help but slate another one of his former acts.

While describing the song as “great”, Louis insulted Ronan by telling Sharon Osbourne that he was “such a [bleep]”.

“Everybody thinks he’s a lovely guy, do you know what I mean?” he continued. “He hasn’t had a hit record since I left. He sacked me.”

Louis revealed that Ronan ‘sacked’ him (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ronan’s response

Since Louis’ nasty words, Ronan has broken his social media silence to inform fans that he is booked and busy.

On his Instagram feed, the Love Me For A Reason hitmaker shared a poster for the 90s Baby Festival which he will be headlining in August. Other pop stars on the bill include Nick Carter, Peter Andre, Blue and Atomic Kitten, to name a few.

“I’m excited to announce that I will be back headlining @itsthenineteesbaby festival taking place at Town Moor, Newcastle on Sunday 4th August,” he wrote.

Louis insisted Ronan ‘wasn’t the most talented one’

This isn’t the first time Louis has had harsh words for Ronan. Previously, the 71-year-old music manager told the press that “he wasn’t the most talented one – he’s not a great singer and he’s got no personality”.

Ronan responded to Closer Magazine, saying: “That man absolutely tried to ruin me and if he thinks we can ever hug and make up he can forget it. I haven’t heard from him in three years and I wouldn’t have a problem if I never saw him again. He’s not a nice character.”

During Ronan’s Magic FM’s Magic in the Morning Breakfast Show, the 47-year-old singer opened up about their feud.

“He was very important to me as a mentor and I’m grateful for the opportunities he gave me, because I wouldn’t be here without them. But there’s only so much you can give back and be so grateful, and for that not to be appreciated or respected,” he said.

Ronan insisted that Louis “should just move on and be happy and grateful for what he’s achieved – he’s had a great career”. He added: “It’s no life to be bitter and talking negatively about people – it festers in your soul.”

