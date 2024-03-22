Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Bradley Riches put in ‘lockdown’ after brutal back door eviction 

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 star Bradley Riches has shared how he was put in a “lockdown” after his brutal eviction from the series.

The actor became the latest famous face to get the boot from the ITV show. In a cruel blow though, Bradley was axed via a backdoor eviction, meaning he didn’t walk out to a crowd, but out the back door.

And on Friday (March 22) Bradley appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to discuss his time on Celebrity Big Brother.

Bradley spoke about his time on the show (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 Bradley on GMB

Chatting to Kate Garraway and Adil Ray, Bradley gushed about his time on the ITV show. He said: “I had so much fun. I made best friends for life and am so grateful and so happy for how my journey was.”

It’s fair to say Bradley’s eviction got plenty of people talking, with many left gutted over how he exited. He was given the boot on Wednesday (March 20) – however, it wasn’t aired until Thursday evening (March 21).

And reports have suggested that straight after he left, he wasn’t allowed to see his family until the episode aired.

Bradley put in ‘lockdown’ after CBB eviction

Richard Arnold quizzed Bradley on GMB: “When you left the house, you had to go dark didn’t you, longer than any normal housemate would normally have to?”

Bradley then seemed to explain how he wasn’t allowed to see or communicate with his friends and family after leaving the house. He said: “When I left, I left on Wednesday night and it got aired on Thursday night.

“And the whole of Wednesday I was with a chaperone in lockdown. No phone, only an iPad with Netflix on it but that was it.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted ITV for comment.

Bradley was booted from the show via the backdoor (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother: The stars reunite with their loved ones

Before the eviction, the housemates got a special treat as they were reunited with their friends and loved ones.

David Potts was reunited with his best mate, while Louis Walsh was reunited with Sinitta. Colson Smith got to see his mum, and Fern Britton got to see her daughter, Winnie. Nikita Kuzmin, meanwhile, got to reunite with his girlfriend.

Bradley is eliminated from Celebrity Big Brother before the final

However, when Bradley Riches went out to meet one of his loved ones, there was a twist. Instead of a loved one meeting him, Bradley was met by AJ Odudu.

AJ then revealed that the public had been voting – and Bradley was the seventh contestant to be evicted from the house. He got to go back in to say his goodbyes and got to gush over his time in the house in the diary room.

