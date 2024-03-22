Celebrity Big Brother star Nikita Kuzmin cries as he reveals he’s bought a home for his parents

Celebrity Big Brother star Nikita Kuzmin has given a glimpse into his home life.

The Strictly Come Dancing star was seen in emotional scenes last night (March 21) reuniting with his girlfriend, highlighting just how much of a family man he is.

Nikita proved this earlier on in the show last night too, as he revealed a huge gift he gave his parents.

Nikita Kuzmin got emotional whilst explaining to Fern Britton that he had given his parents a very special gift (Credit: ITV / Celebrity Big Brother)

Celebrity Big Brother: Nikita buys his mum and dad an apartment

In last night’s episode, Fern Britton and Nikita sat down and discussed where Nikita was born. He explained he was born in Ukraine and lived there til almost his 10th birthday, before moving to Italy.

Nikita described living in Kiev as “beautiful”, before explaining it had everything he needed at the time – family, dancing and his school.

I am the first member of my family who actually owns anything.

Fern then asked whether his family still live in Italy. Nikita went on to explain: “I bought an apartment last year and moved them in there.”

Fern exclaimed in response: “Genius.” The dancer then gushed: “It was the best feeling in the world.

“I am the first member of my family who actually owns anything.

“Every time I come home now and see how much my mum loves it, how happy she is and how happy my dad is,” he added, wiping away his happy tears.

Nikita Kuzmin’s Celebrity Big Brother journey

Nikita has had a fairly drama-free Celebrity Big Brother journey. However, over the past week he has raised eyebrows, with some viewers dubbing him as fake.

Earlier in the week, tensions between Nikita and Fern rose leading to the pair clashing in the living room.

Fern listened to Nikita and dubbed him a “genius” (Credit: ITV / Celebrity Big Brother)

Fern took umbrage with Nikita complimenting her stripey jumper. Nikita had told her stripes are in fashion, something she claims she already knew.

The following night, Nikita accidentally injured Fern during a game of pop the balloon. Fern fell and hit her head, and had to be taken into the diary room for a lie down.

Some fans are now unconvinced with Nikita’s nice guy act.

One fumed on social media: “Nikita wants to win so badly, he’s trying so hard to be the nation’s sweetheart but comes across as fake. David HAS to win, most entertaining housemate by a country mile!”

“Nikita is pure evil and worst of all FAKE. Get him out,” another fumed.

Celebrity Big Brother concludes tonight (Friday, March 22) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

