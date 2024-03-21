Celebrity Big Brother’s Fern Britton blasted following accident in house: ‘Acting like Nikita tried to murder her’

Celebrity Big Brother last night (Wednesday, March 20) saw a task go wrong as Fern Britton picked up an accidental injury thanks to Nikita Kuzmin.

However, some fans of the show were less than sympathetic to the former This Morning star…

Fern got hurt during last night’s show (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Fern Britton on Celebrity Big Brother last night?

Last night’s edition of Celebrity Big Brother saw the housemates take part in a task to win a takeaway of their choice.

The task was simple. The housemates were split into two teams of four. Each team had four balloons. Whichever team popped all of their opponents balloons first, won.

The housemates were racing around the house, trying to pop each other’s balloons, when disaster struck.

In the bedroom, Strictly star Nikita attempted to pop a balloon Marisha Wallace and Fern Britton were defending.

Fern went to stop him, but Nikita slipped past her, gently pushing her as he did so.

However, Fern lost her balance and fell backward, hitting her head on the middle of a chair.

Fern rested in the diary room chair (Credit: ITV)

Fern Britton gets hurt on Celebrity Big Brother

Nikita immediately stopped to check that Fern was ok.

“My brains are shaking,” Fern said as Nikita called for the game to stop. He then escorted her to the diary room.

As she entered the diary room, Fern confessed she was feeling a “bit dizzy and a bit sick”. She then lay down in the diary room chair.

A clip of Nikita bashing his head against the sofa was then shown before he came to the conclusion that “that doesn’t hurt”.

“I didn’t even hurt anybody man,” Nikita could be heard muttering to himself, before branding the game “stupid”.

Later, Fern returned and confirmed that she was fine. She revealed that medics had looked her over and she’d had some paracetamol.

She then hugged Nikita as he apologised for hurting her.

Fern has come under fire (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam Fern

However, fans of the show weren’t very sympathetic, with many accusing Fern of milking it and acting as though Nikita had “punched” her.

“Fern falls on a soft sofa and acts like her entire head was punched by Nikita #CBBUK,” one fan tweeted.

“Jeez Fern should win an Oscar for last nights performance,” another said.

“Lol at Nikita stacking it into Fern. And she’s milking it,” a third wrote. “Fern milking that for all it’s worth,” another tweeted.

Fern falls on a soft sofa and acts like her entire head was punched by Nikita.

“Fern milking it to high heaven’s ffs,” a fifth said.

“Oh come on Ferne, how dramatic please,” another wrote.

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother fans furious as ‘back door’ eviction is kept secret tonight

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Thursday, March 21) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.