Celebrity Big Brother fans furious as ‘back door’ eviction is kept secret tonight

The contestant who left the Celebrity Big Brother house tonight (Wednesday March 20) was… not revealed to viewers.

Disappointed fans fumed on social media after it was confirmed the seventh housemate to leave the 2024 ITV run just two days ahead of the series finale would be kept under wraps for another day.

On Tuesday (March 19) evening Marisha Wallace and Zeze Millz exited the series, leaving six stars vying for the big reality show win.

Colson Smith looks shocked (Credit: ITV)

What happened to the CBB ‘back door’ eviction?

CBB hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best also explained yesterday evening, after Marisha and Zeze were sent packing, that the vote to win had begun.

However, it was also noted the winners’ poll would be ‘frozen’ at 6pm today. And that the CBB contestant with the fewest votes would ‘leave by the back door’.

But during the last few minutes of Wednesday’s show, viewers began to twig they might not find out who that is.

And it wasn’t shared with fans that they won’t be able to do so until Thursday’s programme even after the credits rolled. Instead, AJ made an unpopular announcement at the start of the CBB ITV2 show.

Who is you pick for the CBB 2024 winner? (Credit: ITV)

How viewers reacted to Celebrity Big Brother ‘eviction’ tonight

Fans were unimpressed at how the non-reveal went down.

“Wait, they’re NOT using their live show to do the back door eviction and an interview? What are these producers on? #CBBUK,” one viewer complained.

Additionally, someone else moaned online: “Why can’t they reveal who left today on Late and Live? They should do a back door exit and interview them tonight? #CBBUK.”

Looks like they’re going to keep us in suspense about who was shown the backdoor until tomorrow night! #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/FYDuv0IsvE — BB Nutters (@BBNutters) March 20, 2024

Furthermore, a third, using a wailing emoji in their post, asked: “In the Late and Live ad AJ just said we’ll be speculating who’s left. Why can’t they just say?!”

We need to know who got evicted through the back door. Tonight

Meanwhile another person demanded: “We need to know who got evicted through the back door. Tonight @bbuk #CBBUK #CBBUK.”

And a fifth unhappy social media user wrote: “Are they going to show live feed tonight so people know who’s been evicted? Ugh I just hate back door/not live evictions #CBBUK.”

