Celebrity Big Brother 2024 has found itself in the centre of complaints after Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu‘s exit interview on the spin-off show Late & Live.

The show is hosted by CBB presenters Aj Odudu and Will Best and, on Friday (March 15), featured Ekin-Su’s first interview outside the house.

Guests on the panel show included Layton Williams, who was partnered with CBB housemate Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly Come Dancing.

Ekin-Su appeared on Late & Live on Friday night (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother 2024: Ekin-Su’s exit interview

AJ asked Ekin-Su about her face-to-face nomination from pal Marisha Wallace, which helped seal her exit from the house.

“When Marisha nominated me that actually showed me her true colours, that she had been thinking about winning the game the whole time,” said Ekin.

Layton chipped in: “Marisha had to pick someone basically and she did pick you, just like you picked Louis [Walsh]. Louis squashed it and kind of kept it moving and unfortunately you dragged it on. I did feel for Marisha in that moment.

“I was like, you know what this is her big day, she had just been told she had been nominated for an Olivier Award and to see her crying in the Big Brother…”

Ekin then interrupted with: “You haven’t seen everything they have cut stuff out but okay.”

Layton hit back: “Don’t blame it on the edit, one thing we are not going to do is blame it on the edit. We’re not blaming it on the edit girl. We see what we see and it was just a shame, it was a big shame.”

Ekin-Su then went on to declare: “I’m hurt that I wasn’t portrayed as myself on the show.”

Host AJ then stepped in and said: “It’s interesting because you have literally just walked out of the house. You don’t know what’s been seen or what’s been said, but I can assure you that everything that has been seen and has been said has been said by you.”

Co-host Will then went into the live studio audience to try and find some support for Ekin-Su. During the interview, he even referred to her as “Ekin Boo Hoo Hoo”.

Layton was involved in Ekin’s post-exit debate (Credit: ITV)

Ofcom complaints

However, it’s now been revealed that more than 100 complaints about the interview and treatment of Ekin-Su have been made to broadcasting regulator Ofcom.

AJ and Will’s interview with Ekin-Su felt biased.

The complaints relate to the “treatment Eki-Su by the presenters and guest panel”.

Ofcom told ED!: “Complaints related to the treatment of Ekin-Su by the presenters and guest panel.”

There is no indication that Ofcom is considering an inquiry.

AJ Odudu’s behaviour was criticised by some viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

On Friday night, Ekin-Su’s exit interview was the talk of Twitter, with complaints pouring in on the hashtag.

“Everyone complain to Ofcom for the bullying of Ekin Su. Enough is enough,” said one. “AJ and Will’s interview with Ekin-Su felt biased. You could feel their judgement and opinion in the interview, v unprofessional,” said another.

“The treatment towards Ekin on Late and Live was disgusting!” said another. “Very uncomfortable to watch. I felt so sorry for Ekin,” said another.

However, not everyone felt the same.

“Just watched Ekin‘s Late and Live and I don’t get why people were mad at AJ and Will, they handled the interview well. HOWEVER, Layton was disrespectful 100%,” said one.

Another added: “For the record Will and AJ did not ‘bully’ Ekin-Su. You could even see them go to hug her when it went to the ad break.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Read more: OPINION – Ekin-Su doesn’t deserve the backlash, give her a break and be kind

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK