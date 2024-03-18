Celebrity Big Brother star Levi Roots slams ‘micro-bullying’ of Ekin-Su following eviction: ‘People were picking on her’

Levi Roots has left Celebrity Big Brother and has already weighed in on the reality TV drama involving Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. The star has even gone as far as slamming the ‘micro-bullying’ of the Love Island favourite.

The entrepreneur appeared on This Morning earlier today (March 18) and shared his thoughts on the aftermath of Friday night’s eviction, including all the backlash Ekin-Su has faced.

Ekin-Su came under fire when she appeared on Celebrity Big Brother’s Late and Live. She had addressed her behaviour towards Marisha Wallace in the house.

Marisha nominated Ekin-Su leaving the Love Island star in tears since they were close. Marisha repeatedly apologised to Ekin-Su but the star needed space. On Late and Live, Ekin-Su suggested that the episode had been edited. She said: “You haven’t seen everything, they’ve cut things out.”

Levi Roots accuses Big Brother housemates of ‘micro-bullying’ Ekin-Su

It seems Levi hasn’t been impressed with the treatment of Ekin-Su. Chatting to Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard on This Morning, he said: “I thought everyone was being unfair to Ekin-Su, I thought there was a little bit of micro-bullying going on, if you know what I mean, not directly but I just thought that people were picking on her for some reason.”

Levi also described his departure as “bittersweet”, before chiming in on Ekin-Su’s actions. He continued: “I thought that people weren’t looking at her for what she was in the house.”

I didn’t think it was fair that people were judging her for what she had done on other shows before.

The star added: “I didn’t think it was fair that people were judging her for what she had done on other shows before.”

Levi also described the fatherly connection he felt toward Ekin-Su, dubbing her as “brilliant” and comparing his relationship with her as “protecting” his “daughter”.

He concluded: “I was judging her and loving her for the moment we had [in the house].”

Ekin-Su faces Celebrity Big Brother backlash

ED! asked brand and culture expert Nick Ede for his thoughts on the backlash Ekin-Su has received since leaving the show.

He detailed: “I think that we have to think about people’s mental health and also Big Brother is a game! People go on it to win and we have to remember that.

“But to go on national TV and say that it was the edit when you hadn’t seen the edit is gaslighting it was not the right thing to say if you want to have the public on your side.”

Despite this, Nick predicted that Ekin-Su could still have some reality TV stints on the horizon. He explained: “She has already been on quite a few shows. I can see her perhaps being cast in a show like SAS: Who dares wins or Celebrity Hunted.

“She is a popular star so I am sure she will be offered more shows.”

Friday night’s edition of the ITV show saw Ekin-Su and Levi become the latest stars to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Ekin then faced criticism from Strictly star Layton Williams when appearing on CBB Late and Live. The aftermath of leaving Big Brother has even seen Ekin-Su skip an interview with Lorraine Kelly at the last minute.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (March 18) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

