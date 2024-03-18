Celebrity Big Brother star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has seemingly left Lorraine Kelly baffled, as she reportedly failed to turn up to her interview this morning.

Ekin-Su was supposed to appear on ITV’s Lorraine this morning (March 18), but left Lorraine in the lurch at the last minute it seems.

When handing over to Lorraine, Good Morning Britain stars Susanna Reid and Ed Balls acknowledged that the reality star would be chatting with her – but to no avail.

Celebrity Big Brother star Ekin-Su on Lorraine

They said: “We thought you might have Ekin-Su on,” to which Lorraine replied: “So did I.. but alas no.

“I don’t know what’s happened. I don’t know, we’re trying to find out. She was due to come in, but no.”

It comes after Ekin-Su’s appearance on Celebrity Big Brother’s Late & Live didn’t go down well on Friday (March 15). She exclaimed on the show: “You haven’t seen everything, they’ve cut stuff out.”

It came after Ekin-Su broke down in tears over the nominations on Celebrity Big Brother last week. She was upset that Marisha Wallace had nominated her, seeing as they were close in the house. But CBB viewers accused Ekin-Su of “crocodile tears” and being “fake”.

Strictly star Layton Williams called her out on Late & Live, saying: “We’re not going to blame it on the edit. One thing we’re not going to do is blame it on the edit, girl. We see what we see and it’s a shame.”

Ekin-Su also insisted: “I’m just hurt that I wasn’t portrayed as myself on the show.”

However, host AJ Odudu said: “It’s interesting because you have literally just walked out of the house. You don’t know what’s been seen or what’s been said, but I can assure you that everything that has been seen and has been said has been said by you.”

Ekin-Su evicted from Celebrity Big Brother

After leaving the programme, Ekin-Su addressed viewers stating: “All I want to say is for those who saw me for me and [have] seen through me for my genuine side, thank you so much for following me and supporting me and being there for me and understanding where I was coming from.

“It means so much.”

Layton Williams’ comments about Ekin-Su

Friday night’s edition of the ITV show saw Ekin-Su and Levi Roots become the latest stars to be evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

However, it proved to be a very awkward appearance, with Layton Williams being slammed for his treatment of Ekin-Su on CBB Late & Live.

One social media user fumed: “Such a shame after the hate you received on Strictly out of anyone you know how that feels. You live you learn.”

Another chimed in: “Felt bad for the way you were treated on Strictly. You should know how it feels to be attacked while on a reality show, do better.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (March 18) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

