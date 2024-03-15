Celebrity Big Brother star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has been hit by backlash and accused of ‘toxic’ behaviour. The Love Island favourite has left viewers fuming with her recent antics, causing some to even accuse her of putting on ‘crocodile tears’ in last night’s episode (Thursday, March 14).

Now, Ekin-Su’s team have had their say, describing the recent episode as “sad to watch”.

Ekin-Su was left unhappy after face to face nominations (Credit: ITV / Celebrity Big Brother)

Ekin-Su crying on Celebrity Big Brother

Ekin’s team took to her Instagram to have their say on the swirling criticism surrounding the star. They wrote: “Last night was a really sad episode to watch. Ekin-Su has always cared and worn her heart on her sleeve, and last night we saw that.

“What made last night a thousands times harder though is seeing and listening to hateful comments, trolling, name calling, and physical abuse threats. Nobody deserves this behaviour and to read some of what we did last night.

“@bbuk is a reality entertainment show that is edited to entertain us as viewers. We see an hour of 24 hours each day, and the show is a social experiment that has been known to heighten emotions.

“We would like to thank those of you that have supported Ekin-Su. The love and kind words haven’t gone unnoticed! Please remember, in a world where you can be anything, be kind. Love always, Team Ekin-Su x.”

Ekin-Su’s team wrote to social media with their thoughts (Credit: @ekinsuofficial / Instagram)

Celebrity Big Brother last night

In last night’s episode, Ekin-Su was seen sobbing into a pillow after she was nominated by several of her co-stars. Former This Morning veteran Fern Britton even stated about the Love Islander: “I don’t know the real you and that, that has disappointed me and disturbed me.”

American actress Marisha Wallace struggled to give a good reason as to why she was nominating Ekin-Su and tried to explain that she felt she wouldn’t win if Ekin-Su was in the final.

Ekin-Su fumed in response: “That’s not a reason. I knew this was gonna happen. Just judging me because I went on a [bleep] show before. You’ve been close with me this whole time so you’ve been fake to me this whole time.”

The star ultimately broke down and cried to Marisha after face to face nominations – which didn’t go down well with viewers. One wrote: “I’m fully aware of the #BeKind quote and I’m sure Ekin-Su is lovely irl but… Ekin-Su is coming across horrible, nasty and fake as anything.

She’s such an actress, especially with last night’s episode and the crocodile tears and fake crying need to stop.

“She’s such an actress, especially with last night’s episode and the crocodile tears and fake crying need to stop.”

Another chimed in: “She is a toxic and narcissistic woman.”

A third added: “Ekin-Su is being SO unreasonable. She’s legit besties with Louis [Walsh] and she nominated him but has the nerve to come at Marisha so hard for being honest lol get over it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

Ekin-Su supported on Celebrity Big Brother

However, others were quick to praise Ekin’s Celebrity Big Brother behaviour, with one writing: “In case it was never clear, we are team Ekin-Su in this house. Love that lady.”

Ekin-Su is carrying the season.

Another agreed: “Love my girl Ekin-Su! She deserves all the love in the world.”

A third wrote: “Ekin-Su is carrying the season. Her haters and her fans all strictly tune in to love her or [bleep] about her.”

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother: James Jordan declares ‘world’s gone soft’ as Strictly’s Nikita Kuzmin breaks down in tears

JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.