Celebrity Big Brother: James Jordan declares ‘world’s gone soft’ as Strictly’s Nikita Kuzmin breaks down in tears

Former Strictly star James Jordan had some pretty harsh words for Celebrity Big Brother contestant Nikita Kuzmin after he got emotional during Thursday night’s episode.

James served as a professional dancer on Strictly from 2006 till 2013. Since leaving, Nikita has joined the Strictly family, he became a part of the show in 2021. James has taken part in Celebrity Big Brother twice, once in 2014 and in 2017.

While they both work in the same profession, it appears James isn’t the biggest fan of Nikita.

Celebrity Big Brother: ‘Why is Nikita crying?’

During last night’s (March 14) episode, the housemates participated in face-to-face nominations at the Kissing Booth.

Tensions rose as each person nominated two housemates. Throughout the nomination period, Nikita appeared in a sensitive state and even cried.

Trying to maintain his emotions, Nikita at times covered his face with his hands.

Watching the episode, James reacted via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Why does Nikita always have his hands over his face like he’s in complete shock about what’s going on? And that he just wants peace and harmony. Well unfortunately that’s just not life and certainly not Bog Brother. Wonder if he knew what he signed up for?” he wrote.

The tweets didn’t stop there, however. James added: “Why is Nikita crying??? World’s gone soft!!! Fact!”

Viewers react

Viewers reacted to James, with one user asking: “What’s your problem with Nikita?” He replied: “I like him – what do you mean? Just pointing out he cries over nothing.”

Many fans defended Nikita’s emotions from last night. One user wrote: “It’s natural for men to show emotion, Nikita is coming across as a lovely guy, not like lazy Louis [Walsh].”

Leave him alone! We all love Nikita.

“He’s a nice person. Just because you have a mean streak doesn’t mean all your Strictly buddies do. Leave him, he’s sensitive James,” another person shared.

“Leave him alone! We all love Nikita,” a third remarked.

“Major jealousy,” a fourth user wrote.

