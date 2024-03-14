Celebrity Big Brother: Nikita Kuzmin branded ‘the kindest soul’ as he consoles a crying Colson Smith and Corrie stars rally round

Celebrity Big Brother star Nikita Kuzmin has fans falling in love with him after he consoled an emotional Colson Smith during Wednesday night’s episode (March 13).

So far, Nikita has avoided being nominated and has formed close bonds within the house. Before leaving on Tuesday night, lodger Sharon Osbourne branded the Strictly star as the one housemate who had left the biggest impact on her.

Colson got emotional after last night’s game (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother: Nikita looks out for Colson

During a game of Jelly Bean Roulette last night, Levis Roots was asked who he believed was the most boring housemate. The Dragons’ Den star slightly avoided the question, stating that he would have chosen Colson. That said, after seeing his personality shine in the singing challenge on Tuesday, he has changed his mind.

Former This Morning presenter Fern Britton reassured Colson that he was far from being the most boring housemate. However, Colson still got emotional and shortly after cried in the bathroom.

Aware that Colson was upset, Nikita waited for the Coronation Street star in the bathroom to console him.

Just like Fern, Nikita told Colson that he doesn’t believe he is boring.

Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches also joined the duo in a huge group hug.

While emotional, Nikita and Bradley consoled Colson (Credit: ITV)

‘The kindest soul’

Viewers were touched by the wholesome and touching moment and immediately reacted online.

“Look at Colson’s little gorgeous face,” Corrie star Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny Bradley in the ITV soap, wrote on X.

“Colson crying has broken me and Nikita waiting outside the toilet to comfort him,” another person said, sharing an emotional gif.

“I love that Nikita is just sat outside the toilet waiting for Colson. The kindest soul,” a third remarked.

“Aw Nikita and Bradley checking on Colson,” a fourth wrote.

“Nikita, Bradley and Colson’s friendship is the purest thing I aspire to have,” a fifth person shared.

Speaking on GMB today, Jack P Shepherd and Ben Price also rallied round their Corrie co-star. Ben said: “Everything becomes a bit more heightened but he went off to have his little moment but it obviously got to him, definitely. Anything can set you off so he’s just had a little tough moment.”

They also described Colson as a “good guy” and denied that his tears were part of any game plan.

