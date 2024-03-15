Celebrity Big Brother stars Levi Roots and Ekin-Su leave the house tonight in double eviction: ‘Was not expecting that’

Celebrity Big Brother featured a double eviction tonight where not one but two of the show’s stars were kicked out of the house.

Hosted by presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best, tonight’s show (March 15) saw five of the housemates up for eviction.

Viewers could pick between Fern Britton, Louis Walsh, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, David Potts and Levi Roots.

Voting was done by the app and, as the show drew to a close on ITV1, AJ and Will read out the results of the viewer vote. So who got the bad news?

Celebrity Big Brother tonight: Double elimination sees Levi and Ekin-Su given the boot

The Celebrity Big Brother experience came to an end for Levi and Ekin-Su tonight as it was revealed the public hadn’t voted to save them.

Louis, Fern and David escaped elimination and lived to see another day in the famous house.

Viewers react

Fans of the show watching on ITV1 quickly took to X to share their thoughts on the verdict.

Whaaaaaaaat!!!?

One said: “I truly didn’t expect Levi to leave. I’m actually shocked.” Another then added: “Oh I was not expecting Levi to go.” A third then said: “Whaaaaaaaat!!!?”

Speaking about the eviction of Ekin, another viewer said: “Wow the entertainment is gone.” Another then said: “I’m fuming tho, British public is an absolute state. How Fern remains is beyond me.”

Meanwhile, another added of Ekin’s reaction: “Oh did you see the look of TOTAL SHOCK on Ekin-Su’s face. She thought she had this thing locked down.”

So what else happened tonight?

Elsewhere on the show tonight, Ekin-Su put her beef with Marisha Wallace to bed. The musical theatre star asked Ekin: “How are you feeling now?” “Do me one favour – just let it go,” Ekin pleaded.

“I’m going to let it go. But please can I just tell you that I’m sorry though,” Marisha added. “I’ve accepted it, it’s fine. I appreciate you being remorseful about it. And I just needed a bit of space. But I’m good now. We’re good now,” said Ekin.

Elsewhere housemates were tasked with making their own house podcasts.

Nikita Kuzmin, Colson Smith, David Potts and Louis Walsh teamed up to record their podcast, called Boomers vs Zoomers.

Louis, the laziest housemate in CBB history, was then asked by Colson if he thinks his generation is the “lazy generation”.

Louis then told him: “Colson, they need to get away from their phones and their laptops. Everybody is looking at their phones, looking at their laptops. They’re just lazy.”

Meanwhile, Louis opened up about his cancer diagnosis to the housemates for the very first time.

