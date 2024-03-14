Louis Walsh branded ‘a flight risk’ amid ITV concerns he’ll flee the CBB house – and get his eye-watering full fee

Insiders have predicted that Louis Walsh will walk out of the Celebrity Big Brother house now that his bestie Sharon Osbourne has left.

Louis spent a lot of time slagging off his industry contacts to Sharon, including calling Jedward “vile”, and Ronan Keating.

Celebrity Big Brother: ‘On high alert’

According to an insider, Louis stated he would only participate in Celebrity Big Brother as long as Sharon joined him in the house.

Sharon entered the house on launch night (March 4) as the show’s Celebrity Lodger. After eight days, she left the show on Tuesday night.

Now that his showbiz pal is enjoying life in the outside world, Louis is expected to walk and still receive the fee he signed up for.

“Louis would only go into the show with Sharon booked in there with him. CBB pulled out all the stops to make it happen,” a source told The Sun.

“They know Louis is a flight risk now Sharon is gone and no one would be surprised if he left. Louis will still receive his full fee, so he has nothing to lose.”

They continued: “Everyone is on high alert for Louis to throw in the towel, but he’s making such good television, the producers are praying that he will stay.”

How much is Louis’ CBB fee?

According to another source at The Sun, Louis is expected to have been paid £250k to take part in Celebrity Big Brother.

Sharon, on the other hand, is said to have accepted a fee worth double the amount to stay for eight days.

If Louis walks, his wealth will still increase. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he’s already worth an astonishing $150 million (£120 million).

