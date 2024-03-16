Layton Williams slammed over his treatment of Ekin-Su on Celebrity Big Brother: Late and Live

Former Strictly star Layton Williams has come under fire for his behaviour on Celebrity Big Brother spin-off, Late and Live, last night (Friday, March 15).

The star was accused of “bullying” Ekin-Su during her exit interview last night – however, plenty of fans have leapt to his defence since.

It was an awkward Late and Live last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Late and Live last night?

Last night’s edition of Celebrity Big Brother saw Ekin-Su and Levi Roots become the latest stars to be evicted.

Following her eviction, Ekin-Su appeared on Late and Live to discuss her time in the house with AJ Odudu and Will Best.

However, it proved to be a very awkward appearance.

Layton was one of the guests on the show, and he didn’t hold back when it came to calling Ekin-Su out.

During her appearance on the show, Ekin-Su called out Marisha Wallace for nominating her.

“Marisha had to pick somebody and she picked you and she picked Louis [Walsh],” Layton quickly fired back.

The actor clashed with Ekin-Su (Credit: ITV)

Layton calls out Celebrity Big Brother star Ekin-Su

Layton then continued. “Louis squashed it [the beef] and kind of kept it moving. And unfortunately, you dragged it on.

“I kind of did feel for Marisha in that moment,” Layton then continued. “I was like, this is her big day, she’s just been told she’s been nominated for an Olivier Award, and to see her crying in the Big Brother…”

“You haven’t seen everything,” Ekin-Su quickly fired back. “They’ve cut stuff out, but ok.”

“We’re not going to blame it on the edit. One thing we’re not going to do is blaming it on the edit,” he then retorted. “We see what we see, and it was just a shame. It was a big shame.”

Celebrity Big Brother fans slam – and defend – Layton Williams

Fans were quick to slam Layton, with many taking to the replies of his Twitter post to criticise him for his behaviour.

“Such a shame after the hate you received on Strictly out of anyone you know how that feels. You live you learn,” one fan tweeted in reply.

“After receiving so much hate during your time on strictly, I thought you’d have a bit more empathy and class. Disgusting behaviour from you,” another fumed.

“Felt bad for the way you were treated on Strictly. You should know how it feels to be attacked while on a reality show. do better,” a third wrote.

However, some fans were firmly on Layton’s side. “Layton slaying it tonight,” one fan tweeted.

“You’re a legend, you’re an icon and you are the moment,” another said. “Honestly, thank GOD for you on Late & Live, especially tonight,” a third wrote.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tomorrow night (Sunday, March 17) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

