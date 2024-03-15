Nikita Kuzmin warned to ‘behave’ by beautiful girlfriend before entering CBB house

The girlfriend of Nikita Kuzmin has made sure he behaves in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Nikita is currently dating model Lauren Jaine and apparently her words of warning have ensured Nikita has been on his best behaviour.

The Strictly Come Dancing favourite delighted viewers as he made his CBB house debut last week, but it looks like he is following guidance whilst on the ITV show.

Nikita Kuzmin’s girlfriend gives him a warning

According to The Sun, before heading into the house, Nikita admitted that his girlfriend gave him some strict words of warning. Nikita said: “She just said behave! Yeah, she just said the same thing. She just said have fun. Obviously I’ll miss her. I’ll miss my girlfriend, I’ll miss my family. I’ll miss my cats, I’ll miss my friends.”

Nikita then added: “It’s not the nicest of the things. We have a beautiful relationship so I’ll definitely miss her.”

When probed on whether sparks could fly whilst in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Nikita exclaimed “nah,” before insisting: “I have a beautiful relationship and there is no reason for me to be interested or anything else in anyone.”

Ekin-Su on Celebrity Big Brother

It comes after Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was criticised by Nikita’s former Strictly partner recently. During one episode of CBB, Louis Walsh asked Ekin-Su whether she fancied Nikita.

However, Ekin-Su said: “I’m respectful, he’s in a relationship.. I will only fancy someone if they show me genuine… if they’re nice.”

She also recently gushed over Nikita in another episode. Ekin said: “What Sharon [Osbourne] said about you is spot on. I think she did the right thing. You’re a good person and you have good energy and I can trust you.”

Nikita simply replied: “Thank you Ekin-Su, that’s really sweet of you.”

On Celebrity Big Brother: Late and Live, Nikita’s former dance partner Layton Williams had his say, admitting that the exchange between Louis and Ekin-Su was “awkward”.

Layton admitted: “That was really awkward to see honestly.”

It comes after Ekin-Su was slammed by viewers after crying during nominations, causing her team to speak out and urge people to “be kind”.

