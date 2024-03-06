Inside Nikita Kuzmin’s relationship with girlfriend as she addresses Celebrity Big Brother ‘error’

Celebrity Big Brother star Nikita Kuzmin is currently inside the famous house, but no one is more proud than his number one fan… his girlfriend!

He entered Britain’s most famous house on Monday night (March 4) alongside the likes of Louis Walsh and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

His girlfriend, Lauren Jaine, recently appeared on CBB spin-off Late and Live to support the dancer. She’s also supported him on Instagram. Let’s take a look at their romance…

Lauren appeared on Celebrity Big Brother: Late and Live on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Nikita Kuzmin girlfriend

The dancer has reportedly been seeing model Lauren for a some time now. They have kept their romance low-key. But late last year, images of the two appeared on their social media – seemingly confirming their romance.

Lauren’s Instagram bio shows that she is a model and is represented by boutique modelling agency First London.

Her bio reads: “Don’t worry, it’s good for the plot.”

Nikita headed into the CBB house on Monday (Credit: ITV)

At the time of writing, she has just over 8,400 followers on Instagram.

On TikTok, she has shared several short videos with Nikita, with many of them clocking hundreds of thousands of views.

Things have been going well for the pair as Nikita’s sister, Anastasia Kuzmina, even met his new girlfriend when she was in town last October. The Daily Mail reported that Anastasia, also a dancer, posted a selfie with Lauren.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loz (@lauren.jaine)

Nikita Kuzmin on Celebrity Big Brother

This week, Nikita entered the CBB house and Lauren has been supporting him. Writing on Instagram on Monday, she said: “The secret is out! As much as I’m going to miss this crazy boy, I’m so excited for him to be part of this amazing experience. The gattos and I will be watching every single night!!!! Love you @nikita__kuzmin.”

Meanwhile, she later appeared on Late and Live and an awkward blunder occured as she was referred to as Nikita’s “friend” by host AJ Odudu.

One viewer had asked Lauren on Instagram: “Why did they call you his friends?”

Clearing things up, Lauren explained: “They just made an error with the name badges! I wasn’t the only one who was called a friend when we were actually a partner. It wasn’t a big deal and not enough time to get them changed.”

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

