Celebrity Big Brother star Nikita Kuzmin’s appearance criticised by former Strictly star James Jordan

Celebrity Big Brother launched last night, and Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin was revealed to be one of the stars taking part.

Nikita certainly looked fabulous entering the house, however, his appearance didn’t seem to go down well with former CBB star James Jordan…

Dancer Nikita is taking part in Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: ITV)

Nikita Kuzmin on Celebrity Big Brother

Last night saw Nikita officially revealed as one of the many stars heading into the iconic Celebrity Big Brother house.

He joined the likes of Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in taking part in ITV’s reboot of the hit reality show.

Nikita’s entrance certainly got viewers talking – and it was all thanks to his rather bizarre outfit choice.

The Ukrainian dancer, 26, sported a black blazer with an eye-catching white floral-style shoulder fixture during last night’s launch show.

Fans took to Twitter to discuss it. “Idk if I like Nikita’s outfit,” one fan tweeted. “OMG Nikita’s jacket is f****** FABULOUS. I want it,” another fan gushed.

“Er? What is he wearing?” a third wrote.

Nikita’s outfit drew comments online (Credit: ITV)

James Jordan mocks Celebrity Big Brother star Nikita Kuzmin

One viewer who was perhaps a little less kind about Nikita’s outfit was James Jordan. Taking to Twitter, James mocked Nikita’s eye-catching outfit for his 364.6k followers to see.

“Nice to see a fellow dancer go in to the @bbuk house but who the f*** thought it would be a good idea to put that on his suit?” he tweeted.

James’ followers were quick to defend Nikita.

“Nikita could wear a bin bag and still look absolutely stunning!” one fan tweeted.

“A little flamboyance never hurt nobody,” another said. “He likes to dress quite flamboyantly,” a third wrote.

However, some fans were in agreement. “The biggest scrunchie ever!” one fan joked.

“Looks like he was rolling his hose pipe up and popped it on his shoulder,” another said.

Louis and Sharon are in the house together (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Celebrity Big Brother last night?

Last night’s edition of the show saw Sharon and Louis enter the house and become secret judges.

It was up to the former X Factor duo to decide which of the new celebrity housemates to put in the “danger zone” – and at risk of being evicted.

Between them, they opted to put Gary Goldsmith, David Potts, and Zeze Millz at risk of elimination. Fans seemed happy with the decision.

“Gone for all the loud annoying ones yaaasss,” one fan tweeted. “Those are the correct 3 Sharon, (well done Louis),” another said.

“I’m ok with those noms tbh,” a third wrote.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight (Tuesday, March 5) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

