How Celebrity Big Brother star David Potts achieved three-stone weight loss – from gym regime to diet rule

Reality TV star David Potts has stunned Celebrity Big Brother viewers with his incredible transformation.

David starred on ITV2’s Ibiza Weekender from 2016 to 2020, which saw him climb the career ladder from receptionist to head rep.

Since then, he has also made huge personal progress, revealing earlier this year that he has shed an amazing three stone.

CBB favourite David has kept his many fans updated with his weight loss journey over on Instagram, candidly acknowledging the “many yo-yos” as well as celebrating the highs.

Back in January, he shared a before and after image showing the amazing progress he has made.

He went on to discuss the gym regime he follows as well as the diet rule he tries to stick to.

“Another stone bites the dust officially 3 stone down ahhhhh!” He triumphantly captioned the post. “Just another 7 to go SLAY!”

He went on to share his secrets: “For everyone wanting to know how I’ve done it. I’m no dietitian or PT, but I try and go to the gym 6 days a week and eat 1700 calories! Then one day I do zero exercise and eat whatever the F I want! It seems to be working for me.”

David’s 321k Instagram followers are always dropping in to cheer him on.

“David you’re looking great. You’re smashing it,” came one comment on a recent workout video.

Another person said: “The hamstrings… the calf definition HELLO.”

A third simply commented: “LEGS,” followed by two flame emojis.

