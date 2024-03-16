Celebrity Big Brother fans slam Ekin-Su over ‘awkwardly painful’ exit interview

Celebrity Big Brother fans were left divided by Ekin-Su being evicted from the house last night (Friday, March 15).

However, her exit interview on Late and Live left many squirming, with the star coming under fire over her behaviour.

Ekin-Su was evicted last night (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su evicted from Celebrity Big Brother

Last night’s edition of Celebrity Big Brother saw not one, but two celebs evicted from the house.

First out was former Dragons’ Den star Levi Roots. Then, in perhaps a bit of a shock result, Ekin-Su was evicted by the public.

The former Love Island star looked stunned by the result, before walking out to cheers from the crowd.

Whilst her reception leaving the house seemed to go well – her exit interview on Late and Live left a lot to be desired.

During the exit interview, one of the topics of discussion was Ekin-Su’s clash with Marisha Wallace. Marisha had nominated Ekin-Su in the face-to-face nominations – and the Love Island star wasn’t happy.

Ekin-Su had a bit of a rough exit interview (Credit: ITV)

Ekin-Su clashes with guests on Celebrity Big Brother: Late and Live

Their argument over the nomination dragged out for the remainder of the day – and even saw Ekin-Su sob into her pillow as an emotional Marisha attempted to console her.

During Late and Live, show guest Layton Williams said that he’d felt sorry for Marisha during the clash.

“You haven’t seen everything, they’ve cut things out,” Ekin-Su fired back. “We’re not going to blame it on the edit,” Layton retorted.

Will Best then turned to the audience, asking if anyone was on Ekin-Su’s side in the argument. No-one was.

“I’m just hurt I wasn’t portrayed as myself on the show,” Ekin-Su said.

“It’s interesting, you’ve just walked out of the house, you don’t know what’s been seen, what’s been said,” AJ Odudu then said. “But I can assure you, that everything that has been seen and has been said, has been said by you.”

Viewers weren’t impressed with Ekin-Su (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam Ekin-Su

Fans of the show took to Twitter to criticise Ekin-Su, with many left baffled that she was blaming the edit of the show, despite not having even watched a second of footage.

“That episode of Late and Live was one of the most awkwardly painful things I have ever witnessed. AJ and Will earned their entire pay-check in one hour,” one fan tweeted.

“Ekin has been out five minutes and is trying to blame the show for anything and everything!” another said.

“How can she say they cut stuff out when she hasn’t seen the edits. she literally just come out,” a third wrote.

“I agree. Ekin can never take accountability for herself. Always the victim. 2 minutes off the show and she’s blaming how she was edited. They were right telling her that what was said came out her mouth no matter the editing,” another wrote.

“Gosh Ekin-Su really did not do herself any favours on Late and Live! She was super defensive & lacked any accountability for her behaviour! Tried to blame the editing……,” a fifth said.

However, some people were in support of Ekin-Su.

“Did she really do anything that bad to warrant this like I’m baffled,” one fan said. “She does have a point though. Things are cut down and edited. It’s not like we see the whole 24 hours!!!” another wrote.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tomorrow (Sunday, March 17) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

