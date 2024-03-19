Celebrity Big Brother stars Marisha Wallace and Zeze Millz leave the house tonight in double eviction: ‘I am genuinely gobsmacked’

During the Celebrity Big Brother eviction tonight (March 19), two housemates were sent packing ahead of this Friday’s finale.

Following last night’s nominations, Fern Britton, Marisha Wallace, and Zeze Millz were told they would be facing the public vote with Nikita Kuzmin. Nikita previously put himself up for eviction on Sunday after the housemates were told someone had to put themselves up.

For the past day, the public had been voting to save.

While up for eviction for the first time, Marisha was the fifth housemate evicted (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother tonight: Double elimination sees

After viewers voted on the Big Brother app, hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best revealed the two housemates walking out the front door were Marisha and Zeze.

Fern and Nikita escaped elimination. This Thursday, however, one of the remaining housemates will be exiting the back door in a shock eviction.

On Friday, one of the final five will be crowned a winner.

Following Marish’s exit, Zeze was the sixth housemate evicted (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Despite a double eviction, viewers are shocked that Marisha and Zeze were the next to leave.

“Marisha ???? i am genuinely gobsmacked,” one user wrote on X.

“Not Marisha AND ZEZE!!!! AN EVIL DOUBLE EVICTION,” another person shared.

“We really lost Marisha & Zeze in one night when Fern is right there,” a third remarked, adding a crying face emoji.

“What the actual hell, why zeze & marisha,” a fourth said.

“NO WAY????? I THOUGHT MARISHA WAS GOING TO BE A FINALIST?????” a fifth user wrote.

