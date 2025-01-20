All the stars rumoured to be joining the Celebrity Big Brother line-up – from Rebekah Vardy to Phillip Schofield

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 is just around the corner – and already a slew of famous faces are reportedly heading onto the starting line-up.

Last year’s series saw the likes of Sharon Osbourne, Zeze Millz, Louis Walsh and Colson Smith head inside the famous house.

Reality star David Potts was eventually crowned the winner – and ITV was quick to confirm another series would follow.

But who is reportedly heading on the news series of Celebrity Big Brother? Here’s what the bookies Gambling.com thinks…

Rebekah Vardy is tipped to be heading into the CBB house (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Celebrity Big Brother – Rebekah Vardy tipped to appear on line-up

Following the public Wagatha Christie feud with fellow footballers’ wife Coleen Rooney, Rebekah is tipped to appear on CBB this year.

Recently, she watched Coleen on I’m A Celeb – and it seems it could be Rebekah’s turn to appear on a reality show. The bookies have odds of 11/8 for Rebekah to star on Celebrity Big Brother.

The TV star could be set for a stint in the famous house (Credit: ITV)

Paris Fury

Paris Fury is the wife of heavyweight world boxing champion Tyson Fury. And it seems she could be taking a break from being a mum to seven kids, by living it up in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

According to the bookies, she has odds of 6/4 for a Celebrity Big Brother stint.

Bookies reckon Danny could appear (Credit: ITV)

Danny Dyer

Former EastEnders star Danny Dyer could be set to venture into the world of reality TV.

The beloved actor – who has appeared in everything from The Football Factory to Celebrity Gogglebox – currently has odds of 15/8.

Phil could be set for a return to ITV (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield

Ever since leaving ITV, Phillip Schofield has kept a very low profile and has hardly been on TV screens.

However, the bookies have chalked up odds of 5/2 for him to walk into the Celebrity Big Brother house this year.

Tommy recently split from fiancée Molly-Mae, so could he spill the beans in the house? (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Tommy Fury

Fresh from his split from Molly-Mae Hague, boxer and reality star Tommy Fury could be set for a stint on Celebrity Big Brother.

The pair confirmed their split last year after five years so could he dish the dirt in the house? He currently has odds of 3/1 of going in.

The Corrie legend might be heading into the house (Credit: ITV)

Helen Worth

Soap icon Helen Worth left Coronation Street last year after 50 years of playing Gail Platt. And it also seems a stint on Celeb Big Brother could be Helen’s next career move, with odds of 5/1.

The former This Morning star has odds of 6/1 (Credit: YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes – who shocked fans last year when it was announced he had split from Ruth Langsford – is a TV legend.

He’ll have stories galore and, should Schofe go in too, we’ll be set for a mammoth TV clash.

The former This Morning star has odds of 6/1 of signing up.

Coleen recently starred on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Rooney

Last year, Coleen became a finalist on I’m A Celebrity. And it seems she could also be set to conquer Celeb Big Brother too. The WAG has odds of 12/1 to enter the CBB house.

Read more: Danny Dyer’s retirement plans in full as he gives deadline of when he’ll leave showbiz