Danny Dyer’s retirement plans in full as he gives deadline of when he’ll leave showbiz

Actor Danny Dyer has revealed his intention to retire – or at least enjoy semi-retirement – from showbiz by the age of 55.

The beloved actor, who recently won acclaim for his portrayal of Freddie Jones in Disney+’s Rivals, spoke about his plans to Metro, highlighting a future where he picks and chooses his projects more carefully.

Danny Dyer opens up on retirement

The EastEnders icon confirmed that stepping back from acting has been on his mind for years.

“That’s always my plan. To have enough money and just feel that I’ve achieved quite a lot, and then just pick and choose if I want to do stuff now and again. I’m really excited about the projects I’ve got coming up this year. Got some really cool stuff coming my way. Hopefully, I can shine in them. You never know. You’re only ever one job away from people saying you’re [bleep] again. I’ve done some great stuff. I’ve also done some [bleep], like every actor,” he said.

Danny’s role in Rivals has been a revelation to some critics, but he said he found the sudden praise “slightly insulting”. His portrayal of Freddie Jones has struck a chord with viewers, even earning him unexpected heart-throb status.

“It’s weird for me at nearly 50. Back in the day, I was maybe considered quite sexy… when I was skinnier, younger, fresh-faced, and sort of the bad boy with a heart. I’m glad that we’re living in a society at the moment where women are finding a kind man sexy. A man who’s quite shy and a bit awkward but also quite powerful.”

‘I’m just trying to leave a legacy behind’

For Danny, his career is about more than fame. And, as he inches closer to retirement, Danny remains committed to projects he’s passionate about.

“I’m a working-class kid who’s done quite well for himself, and I’m just trying to leave a legacy behind and build a future for my children. Hopefully, along the way, I can do some really cool stuff that people resonate with and enjoy,” he said.

