Despite huge fan hopes for Mick to return to EastEnders, actor Danny Dyer has now shut down these theories.

After Mick’s Christmas 2022 exit, Danny often dropped little teases which suggested that he might head back to Walford.

However, now, this seems rather unlikely as Danny has confirmed that he’s not going back to the BBC soap. And, he’s also revealed the reason for it.

Danny Dyer confirms there will be no EastEnders return for Mick Carter

Speaking to KISS Breakfast Radio Show in October, Danny Dyer sent fans wild by teasing that Mick Carter could return to EastEnders to help save Linda following the difficult year she’s had. He said: “I would be up for going back for the 40th anniversary, but nobody’s contacted me.

“I’ve chucked it out there. I think I need to go back and save my wife Linda, who’s now become a murderess.

“It does worry me a bit.”

However, he’s now put an end to any more teases, explaining that he’s not going to return due to a storyline he proposed being rejected.

Speaking to GQ Hype, he admitted that he’d proposed that Mick ended his own life on Christmas Day in a bid to highlight the topic of male mental illness, but the soap didn’t decide to do it.

He said: “I’ve known a few people that have [ended their own lives] – men who I knew well and I didn’t have a [bleep] clue.

“I wanted to go out on something that really [bleep] shakes the whole soap world and makes people go, ‘wow, that [bleep] happens – this isn’t even far-fetched.’ And to do it on Christmas Day, which a lot of people do.’

“That’s why I’m not going back to EastEnders, that [plot] would have been the right thing to do, just to maybe get men talking more.”

Mick Carter’s ‘death’ on EastEnders

On Christmas Day in 2022, Mick got into a huge showdown with Janine and Linda. Linda and Mick had been chasing Janine in the car, ending up at a clifftop.

Both Janine and Linda ended up falling into the sea. Mick then faced a huge decision on who to save first. Ultimately, Mick chose to save Janine and their unborn baby first.

He then dove back into the water to save Linda, unaware that she’d started to make her own way to safety.

Sadly, Mick never resurfaced from the water and was declared missing. Sometime later, officials presumed him dead. And, if Danny’s words are anything to go by, it looks like things might just stay that way.

