Coronation Street fans slam lengthy episodes as they call for major change

Coronation Street fans are calling for lengthy episodes to be shortened ahead of 2026, hoping the change happens sooner.

In 2026, Corrie will be airing in 30 minute instalments over 5 days a week in a new change for the ITV soap schedule.

However, fans are hoping that these shorter episodes come into force sooner rather than later.

Mick recently broke out of prison (Credit: ITV)

Mick’s prison escape in Coronation Street

This week on the cobbles, killer Mick Michaelis broke out of prison. He then started storming through the corridors of Weatherfield High to find his daughter Joanie.

When Mrs Crawshaw told him that Joanie was with Sally and had been collected early, Mick then locked the teacher and Daniel in the office before heading to the Street.

With no sign of Joanie and Sally at the Metcalfe house, Mick then entered Underworld on a mission.

It wasn’t long before Kit Green confronted him on the factory balcony but ended up getting stabbed.

Mick then went up onto the roof but eventually let Sally look after Joanie, surrendering.

Fans are eager for a change to the soap schedule (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans demand shorter episode change

Next year, a special ‘soap power hour’ is due to be introduced on ITV. This will see a 30 minute episode of Emmerdale air at 8pm before a 30 minute episode of Coronation Street follows at 8.30pm-9pm.

Now though, fans have grown fed up of the hour-long Corrie episodes. They’re hoping that these changes come in place before 2026.

One fan on Reddit wrote: “Does anyone else wish Corrie started doing the 30 mins episode at the start of this year? Episodes just drag these days and I was one of the people who would get annoyed with all the negative comments.”

